Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu. /CFM-FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt launches 5-year National Education Sector Strategic Plan

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6- The government has launched a five-year National Education Sector Strategic Plan (NESSP) aimed at implementing reforms in the education sector.

In a statement, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu stated that the Government is signaling its resolve to give priority to education programs, which are largely seen as the key cornerstones upon which the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation (BETA) will be anchored.

He added that the government has allocated a lion’s share of resources to the education sector in the upcoming budget.

“This plan has adopted a bold Vision of ‘An inclusive and equitable quality education, training and research for prosperity.’ This vision underscores our commitment to ensuring that every citizen, regardless of their background or circumstances, has access to quality education that empowers them and contributes to the prosperity of our nation,” he stated.

The plan has emphasized the issues of Promoting inclusive practices that celebrate diversity and provide equal opportunities for success; Promoting cutting-edge teaching and learning methodologies that foster critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills; strengthening education management systems, improving transparency, and ensuring that resources are used efficiently and effectively.

Additionally, it seeks to establish mechanisms for ongoing training and support to keep pace with evolving educational practices; enhance digital literacy, provide access to online resources, and promote the use of ICT in teaching and learning.

He added that the plan had incorporated the recommendations of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms that were contained in the report handed over to His Excellency President Dr. William Ruto last year. 

Also, the Plan lays out a clear roadmap for the smooth transition from the 8-4-4 system to the Competency-Based Curriculum.

About The Author

Peter Ronko

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale reaffirms Kenya’s commitment to ethical use of AI in military operations

Nairobi, Kenya, June 6 – Kenya has reiterated its commitment to ethical practices in using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in military operations. Defense Cabinet Secretary...

13 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

54pc of Kenyans aware of Finance Bill, Infotrak study shows

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – 54 percent of Kenyans across the country are familiar with the of the Finance Bill 2024 according to a...

18 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

63pc of Kenyans feel country going in the wrong direction

The research showed that Kenyans want transport, infrastructure and roads to be looked into

44 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police reforms to cost Sh108bn in 4 years: PS Omollo

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said Thursday when he met development partners that the successful realisation of the reforms hinges on collaboration between the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans least bothered about public participation – Infotrak

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6 – Kenyans are least bothered about public participation, with a recent survey by Infrotrak projecting interest at 3 percent. According...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Endometriosis tormented her every month – and killed her aged 38

Mary Njambi Koikai, better known as Jahmby Koikai, dedicated most of her short life to telling her fellow Kenyans about the debilitating condition of...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Half of Maraga Taskforce recommendations implemented: Govt

PS Omollo disclosed the ministry had fully implemented 51 per cent of the 598 recommendations (51 per cent) presented by Justice Maraga in November...

4 hours ago

County News

Gakuya says ‘capable’ of taking on Sakaja days after thretening UDA defection

The lawmaker claimed he had solid support in twelve out of seventeen constituencies making up Nairobi's delegates and that President William Ruto, the Party...

24 hours ago