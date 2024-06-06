Govt launches 5-year National Education Sector Strategic Plan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6- The government has launched a five-year National Education Sector Strategic Plan (NESSP) aimed at implementing reforms in the education sector.

In a statement, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu stated that the Government is signaling its resolve to give priority to education programs, which are largely seen as the key cornerstones upon which the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation (BETA) will be anchored.

He added that the government has allocated a lion’s share of resources to the education sector in the upcoming budget.

“This plan has adopted a bold Vision of ‘An inclusive and equitable quality education, training and research for prosperity.’ This vision underscores our commitment to ensuring that every citizen, regardless of their background or circumstances, has access to quality education that empowers them and contributes to the prosperity of our nation,” he stated.

The plan has emphasized the issues of Promoting inclusive practices that celebrate diversity and provide equal opportunities for success; Promoting cutting-edge teaching and learning methodologies that foster critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills; strengthening education management systems, improving transparency, and ensuring that resources are used efficiently and effectively.

Additionally, it seeks to establish mechanisms for ongoing training and support to keep pace with evolving educational practices; enhance digital literacy, provide access to online resources, and promote the use of ICT in teaching and learning.

He added that the plan had incorporated the recommendations of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms that were contained in the report handed over to His Excellency President Dr. William Ruto last year.

Also, the Plan lays out a clear roadmap for the smooth transition from the 8-4-4 system to the Competency-Based Curriculum.

