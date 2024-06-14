Govt committed to supporting farmers, President Ruto says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MERU, Kenya, Jun 14 – The government has kept its promise to farmers by revitalising the agriculture sector, President William Ruto has said.

He said the government has allocated huge budgets to the sector aimed at increasing agricultural productivity and enhancing farmers’ earnings.

The President said the subsidised fertiliser programme has met the expectations of farmers by enhancing agricultural productivity, leading to a reduction in food costs and the overall cost of living.

Speaking during the Meru Cooperative Union 9th Annual Dairy Farmers Field Day at Gitoro Showground in Meru town on Thursday, President Ruto said maize production has subsequently increased from 44 million bags in 2022 to 67 million bags last year, adding that the rise in productivity has been consistent in all regions.

“The production of maize, coffee, tea, avocado and macadamia has also increased. That was the plan we agreed on because you wanted us to manage our agricultural sector prudently,” he said.

President Ruto said the government will continue to support farmers and implement more measures that increase productivity and earnings.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Governors Kawira Mwangaza, Cecily Mbarire and Mohamed Adan Khalif, Cabinet Secretaries Mithika Linturi, Simon Chelugui, and Kindiki Kithure, MPs and MCAs.

The President said the government has demonstrated its commitment to supporting the dairy sector by allocating an additional KSh 2 billion in the next financial year starting on July 1.

This funding, he said, will boost dairy cooperatives, ensuring they offer better prices, pay farmers on time and enhance access to credit.

Additionally, he said the government has allocated KSh10 billion to the subsidised fertiliser programme to ensure that farmers’ productivity continues to improve.

The President urged members of Parliament to expedite the passing of the Finance Bill to unlock the funds.

He directed the Ministry of Agriculture to reduce the cost of sexed up semen from KSh3,000 to KSh2000 to ensure that farmers access quality and affordable breeds.

He said the government will vaccinate all cattle in the country to ward off killer diseases and ensure that the country produces quality milk and meat that meet international standards.

“We have an opportunity to expand our exports to the international market. However, there have been complaints that our milk does not meet the required standards,” he said.

The President said the government is strengthening the Agricultural Financial Cooperation to offer farmers low-interest loans.

He announced that the government will allow animal feed millers to import yellow maize duty-free so that the prices of animal feed can reduce.

President Ruto said the government has written off KSh6.9 billion debt owed by coffee farmers in the country.

Thanks to prudent management of the coffee sector, the President pointed out, prices have increased from between KSh60 and Ksh70 a kilo a year ago to between KSh100 to KSh120.

In Mitunguu, Meru County, President Ruto laid the foundation stone for the Meru Maziwa Millers that has a processing capacity of 12,000 tonnes a month.

“This facility will reduce the cost of animal feed from KSh3,000 a bag to KSh2,500,” he said.

President Ruto explained that the government has made significant investments in education, adding that education is the most effective means of empowering citizens.

He said the government has created more than 150,000 jobs in the affordable housing programme, the digital space and export of labour, giving many educated young people sources of livelihood.

“We are deliberate and intentional in making sure we create opportunities for our youth,” he said.

The President announced that Meru County has been allocated KSh1.2 billion for last-mile electricity connectivity.

“We will increase this by another KSh1 billion so that we can increase the number of people connected to power in Meru County,” he said.

On his part, Mr Gachagua said leaders in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance are committed to supporting the President to actualise the country’s development agenda.

