Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Mumias Sugar Compay has been at the centre of a suit pitting local entities against a Ugandan firm awarded a lease to run the Mumias-based sugar processor in December 2021/FILE

business

Govt approves Sh600mn for sugarcane development

Ruto further disclosed that his administration has written off a Sh110 billion debt owed to the state by sugar mills across the country accumulated for forty years.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 — The government has approved Sh600 million for sugarcane development to anchor sugar sector reforms.

The funding is part of a Sh2 billion lease plan announced by President William Ruto through state-owned mills and is set to be used for cane seed development in the sugar belt region.

The Head of State, in his address during the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations in Masinde Muliro stadium in Kanduyi Bungoma County, asserted that the new leasing model is part of the plan under his Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda.

He reiterated that agricultural sectors such as the sugar sector must be supported as they are the surest avenues for creating jobs for youths in the country.

”The sugar industry is a highly strategic sub sector whose value chain has been the mainstay of the local economies of our sugar belt and a generator of much needed jobs and value,” he said on Saturday.

Ruto further disclosed that his administration has written off a Sh110 billion debt owed to the state by sugar mills across the country accumulated for forty years.

He added that the move will now ease the pressure on the sweetener manufacturers paving the way for prompt payment of cane farmers and timely wages of factory workers annually akin to other crops such as coffee and tea.

Earlier the Head of State asserted that he was keen on reviving the sugar industry from its shackles.

Sugar mills lined up for redemption include Nzoia and Mumias which have been on a downward slide weighed down by legal battles.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto: We’re on course to deliver 100,000 leather sector jobs

Ruto announced that his administration aims to raise annual footwear production from 8 million pairs to 36 million pairs, worth Sh72 billion, within the...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

62mn livestock targeted for vaccination against foot and mouth disease

Ruto disclosed that 50 million goats will be vaccinated under the same program through a collaborative nationwide exercise.

2 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Govt to allocate Sh1bn to AFC to boost access to credit

President Ruto, speaking during Madaraka Day Celebrations in Bungoma on Saturday, said the government is collaborating with Afriexim Bank(African Export-Import Bank)to provide Sh15 billion...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows unrelenting war on graft, wastage in public sector

Ruto said he will not tolerate any individual who misuses resources meant for the public.

3 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Ruto commissions 18,000 agripreneurs to support food security ambition

NAIROBI Kenya, Jun 1 — President William Ruto has commissioned 18,000 agripreneurs tasked to mobilise farmers to support the government’s food security ambition. Speaking...

3 hours ago

FOOD SECURITY

Kenya developing farmers, agriprenuers database in push for food security

The Kenya Integrated Agriculture Information System with 6.4 million farmers already registered will enhance the coordination of agricultural production and streamline service delivery across...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto opens western region Immigration Office in Bungoma

Residents of the counties of Bungoma, Kakamega, Vihiga and Trans Nzoia with a combined of population of around six million people are expected to...

7 hours ago

Haiti Mission

Ruto receives Haiti pre-deployment brief, says confident police will deliver

The 1,000-strong police units, drawn from the paramilitary General Service Unit Recce Squad and the Administration Police Rapid Deployment Force and Special Operations Group,...

1 day ago