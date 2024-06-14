Govt announces compulsory customer service training for all public servants

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei has announced a compulsory customer service training for all public servants.

Speaking at the Kenya School of Government (KSG), Koskei said this training aims to transform public service delivery by embedding a culture of accountability and excellence.

Koskei noted that the training will improve service delivery and increase productivity in government institutions, highlighting how Huduma Centers across the country offer the best services to their customers as opposed to other government entities.

“Every institution and ministry must ensure their staff are undertaking this training to ensure the Huduma Kenya standardized service is shared across all public servants.,” he said.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria who was also in attendance, noted that this partnership will extend the Huduma ‘DNA’ to other public service sector.

“This collaboration is going to take the Huduma service DNA into the rest of the public service, since it is doing well with standardized customer service,” he said.

“It is time we extend that to the rest of the Government,” he added.

KSG chairperson Charles Nyachae termed this training as a way of breaking barriers to enhance better public service through revolutionisation of service delivery.

