Govt acquires additional capacity to facilitate 24-hour ID printing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 — The National ID card agency has adopted a 24-hour strategy to clear the current backlog and fast track new applications.

Immigration and Citizenship Services PS Julius Bitok Tuesday said the government has also procured a new printer to boost the capacity of the National Registration Bureau.

The PS said besides clearing the backlog triggered by a court injunction on

Maisha Card last year, the new equipment will meet the rising demand for

new and duplicate IDs.

“We had a backlog of 400,000 IDs but by February this year, the court

vacated the order and we started working on the backlog. We have been

working day and night and now, we have resolved issues of backlog.”

The PS who was speaking at the NRB ID printing centre at the NSSF Building in Nairobi said the new arrangement and capacity will ensure new applications are processed within 21 days.

“Everybody applying for an ID should be able to get it within 21 days which is within our service charter.”

Printing of ID cards had been halted by a court in November 2023 but the orders were lifted in February this year.

Since then, the PS Bitok revealed that over 600,000 new IDs have been printed.

The existing printer has a capacity to print 700 IDs against a current daily

demand of 8000 new IDs and an almost similar number for duplicates.

The demand is however subject to seasonal fluctuations based on the

education calendar and nationwide recruitment drives.

“This is the peak season when many people come out of school and require

IDs to start adult life. We are going to be more efficient by bringing in a new

machine that will produce another 25,000-30,000 per day,” Bitok said.

Kenyans living in far-flung counties will not be left behind, with their IDs being

processed as soon as possible.

“Within 30 days, all those people in far counties like Turkana, Mandera should

be able to get their IDs,” said Bitok.

PS Bitok also said the government targets a full transition to the Maisha Digital

ID for all Kenyans within three years.

