Global stakeholder’s final push against addiction with Kaa Neait Program

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 17 – As Africa confronts the urgent and unprecedented challenge of drug and substance abuse, a powerful alliance of diverse stakeholders, united by a shared vision, is making a resolute stand.

This united front is launching a far-reaching initiative, Kaa Neait.

The all-encompassing program will be implemented in Kenya, Ghana, Liberia, Gambia, and Sierra Leone, demonstrating our unwavering collective determination to combat this issue.

The all-encompassing program will include a wide range of addiction treatment programs, such as addiction therapy, psychotherapy, spiritual therapy, physical fitness therapy, outpatient drug rehabilitation, aftercare and follow-up programs, alum programs, and skills development programs for empowerment.

These initiatives address addiction and recovery and envision higher client success rates.

During the program’s launch in Embu County, Akon Lighting Africa Managing Partner Farouk Khailann, asserted that collaboration and partnership for a common purpose will be essential to social and economic transformation.

“The youth in Africa has enormous potential that has been wasted in drug and substance abuse; we want to have encompassing support from critical stakeholders; the dialogues must extend beyond the recovery process to sustainable economic and social livelihoods for the affected populations,” he said.

Former National Commission for UNESCO CEO and SG Evangeline Njoka, who has been tapped as the new Executive Director of Enable Africa International, underscored a crucial aspect of the program.

She emphasized that the effectiveness of addiction treatment and mental health care is significantly amplified when family members actively participate in the recovery process.

This key element highlights the importance of their support and makes them feel valued and included in our inclusive and holistic approach.

” The Kaa Neait Program in Kenya will benefit over 150,000 clients across Africa; our focus is on helping the recoverees earn a source of livelihood and chart a positive path for their lives,” said Njoka.

The dual diagnosis program envisages providing programs for those who have a co-occurring disorder because it is essential to treat both to recover since there is a clear correlation between addiction and mental health disorders.

The local chapter of the program will be rolled out in Mt Kenya, the Coastal, and the Rift Valley regions in partnership with County Governments, Donors, and corporate entities. The goal is to transform over 10,000 addicts in the next two years.

Over 500 youths have already benefitted from the pilot phase of the Kaa Neait Program over the last six months at Cinert Hospital Rehabilitation Centre in Embu.

The program has seen significant success, with two hundred thirty of the cohort, including those from the office of the spouse of Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, showing positive outcomes and progress in their recovery journey.

