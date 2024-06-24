Gideon Moi Condemns Abduction of Youth During Finance Bill Protests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 24 – Kenya African National Union (KANU) Chairman, Gideon Moi, has strongly condemned the arrest and abduction of Gen Z protesters and other leaders opposing the Finance Bill 2024.

In a statement, the KANU Chairman decried the emerging pattern of illegal arrests targeting young people leading the protests, emphasizing that Kenya is a nation governed by the rule of law, not by arbitrary actions.

“We are a country of the rule of law, not the rule of individuals. If anyone is suspected of having committed any crime, they must be arrested in accordance with the law and produced in a court of competent jurisdiction,” Moi stated.

Kenya’s Generation Z is set to continue their determined opposition to the Finance Bill 2024 with a new series of demonstrations planned for the entire week. From hashtags like #OccupyParliament to #OccupyStateHouse and #JusticeForRex, the youth have maintained a dynamic online presence. The latest hashtag, #TotalShutdown, underscores their commitment to ongoing protests. Thousands of Gen Z demonstrators were on the streets in June 2024 to protest against punitiive measures in the Finance Bill.

A widely shared poster on social media reveals plans for a seven-day protest to show solidarity for their slain colleague, Rex, and to push the government to reject the Finance Bill, which recently passed its second reading. Dubbed ‘7 Days of Rage,’ the demonstrations also aim to warn Members of Parliament who supported the Bill against their constituents’ wishes and to urge investigations into police brutality against protesters.

This follows the unlawful arrests of three youths involved in the protests. Content creator Billy Simani, known as Crazy Nairobian, and Dr. Austin Omondi were abducted and later released. Meanwhile, Shad Khalif was reportedly abducted from Sanasana in South B, Nairobi, on Sunday evening, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Moi also expressed his support for the ongoing protests against the Finance Bill 2024, urging the government to prioritize industrialization over taxation.

“We reject the Finance Bill and urge the government to prioritize industrialization over taxation. Stop viewing young people with grievances as enemies; they are victims of harsh economic policies,” Moi stated.

President William Ruto has pledged to engage the youths in a bid to address their concerns.

