Gen Zs backlash forces MP John Kiarie to apologize for dismissing demos as photoshopped images

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie has eaten a humble pie after being forced to apologize for his comments regarding the anti-finance bill largely organized by Generation Z and the authenticity of certain images.

The legislator now avers that the words he made on the floor of the house were just a spur of the moment, which he deeply regrets.

“In the heat of the moment during the debate on the finance bill, my words were unnecessary, misguided and insensitive. I deeply regret my utterances and understand the anger and frustration that exists in our nation,” Kiarie stated.

Kiarie, a former Redykyulass comedian claimed that photos of Gen Z protestors on Nairobi streets were graphically manipulated to create a false narrative.

“Some of the photos we have seen on the streets, I can tell you as a graphics editor that they do not belong to this country,” he said during a debate in Parliament on Tuesday.

The second time lawmaker alluded that the demonstrations are bonafide having propelled by national issues that have remain unresolved for decades.

Kiarie acknowledged the efforts staged by the young generation are not futile saying social activism is important to advocating for change.

“Having been a part of movements for social justice and human rights in the past, I acknowledge the importance of vigilance and popular agitation for a better Kenya,” Kiarie stated.

Kiarie lauded the Generation Z for their courage and creativity shown in advocating for change on the issues surrounding the Finance Bill and Corruption by using social media and other emerging technologies.

“I am sincerely sorry for any provocation, hurt or confusion my words may have caused. I definitely have learnt a lot from this and also from all the active listening and engagements that I have been doing this weekend,” he stated.

In recent weeks, Kenya has witnessed a remarkable uprising led by its youngest demographic, Generation Z, who have taken to the streets in mass protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

These demonstrations have proven to be more than just fleeting moments of dissent; they are a clear message to the government that the voices of the youth cannot be dismissed.

While some leaders initially underestimated their influence, President William Ruto has recognized their significance and has vowed to engage with them.

