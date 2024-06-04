Connect with us

Gakuya vows to lead UDA defections if he loses Nairobi UDA Chairperson seat

Gakuya said his camp would form a new political outfit and chart a path away from President William Ruto’s UDA which has seen increasing hostilities following the emergence of a camp advancing Deputy President Rigathi Gachagu’s clamour to unite the Mt Kenya region.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 — Embakasi North MP James Gakuya has vowed to lead defections from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) if he loses Friday’s vote for party chairmanship in the city.

Gakuya, appearing on Kameme FM on Tuesday, said his camp would form a new political outfit and chart a path away from President William Ruto’s UDA which has seen increasing hostilities following the emergence of a camp advancing Deputy President Rigathi Gachagu’s clamour to unite the Mt Kenya region.

“If I lose this seat, it will be obvious that we have no place in this Party as a community. We shall go ahead and join a new party,” Gakuya said referring to the Kikuyu community he hails from.

The Embakasi North legislator further urged his community to join hands to elect him as a Party Chairperson in the city saying it is by doing so he will safeguard their interests.

“We have been sidelined for long, our people’s houses are being demolished every day,” he said referring to a government campaign to demolish structures on riparian land.

He alleged a plot to “cripple” the community.

240 delegates behind sAKAJA

Gakuya is facing Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in the race for UDA chairmanship in Nairobi. The Nairobi Governor has secured 240 delegates slots out of the available 340.

Sakaja, who met elected delegates on Monday, urged them to shun divisive politics which he said would impede the city’s growth.

“Let us not let tribal politics divide us. We need to create an environment for everyone to thrive regardless of their tribe,” Sakaja stated.

Ethnic mobilisation is barbaric, cruel and dangerous misadventure: Kindiki

Gakuya’s remarks came even as President Ruto’s maintained his national unity campaign in his Madaraka Day address on Saturday.

Ruto appeared to pour cold water on Gachagua’s warning to a group of “young politicians” against interfering in Central Kenya politics.

In an apparent response to Gachagua’s call for lawmakers to limit their activities to their respective constituencies, Ruto told legislators to venture outside their constituencies to effectively discharge their mandate.

