Gakuya says ‘capable’ of taking on Sakaja days after thretening UDA defection

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 5 — Embakasi North MP James Gakuya now says he is “capable” wrestling City Hall from Governor Johnson Sakaja days after he threatened to quit the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Gakuya, seen as an underdog in Friday’s race for Nairobi UDA Chairpermanship over his inclination to a faction loyal to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is facing a revolt in UDA over “tribal politics”, told Capital News he will win the contest.

The lawmaker claimed he had solid support in twelve out of seventeen constituencies making up Nairobi’s delegates and that President William Ruto, the Party Leader, was aware.

“I don’t want to pre-empt the feeling of the Head of State because am sure he is aware what’s the position of Nairobi. We have captured 12 constituencies out of the 17. We are calling ourselves victors of the race even before we cast the vote,” he told Capital News on Wednesday.

“I have matured to go to another level. It is my decision to decide where I will focus my ambitions on. I want to conquer the city as the chair so that we can have a bargain in seeking plum slots in government,” he remarked.

Controls over delegates

Gakuya asserted he had bagged 240 of 340 delegates, a position first taken by Sakaja’s campaign.

The lawmaker vowed to face Sakaja in the 2027 City Hall race regardless of the outcome of Friday’s vote, signaling his initial plan to defect from UDA if he fails to clinch the Nairobi chairmanship.

“The time has come when I feel capable of running the city. As we speak nothing can stop me from running the city whether through the UDA ticket or any ticket. This we shall leave it to the people,” he insisted.

Gakuya who enjoys the backing of Gachagua took a swipe at President Ruto’s administration accusing his government of shortchanging Nairobi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In terms of sharing of the cake (government), we weren’t accorded a Cabinet Secretary slot. It never happened, we got one slot for a Principal Secretary,” he argued.

“We were given a raw deal,” Gakuya asserted.

The lawmaker also faulted UDA accusing its officials of gagging leaders.

Gakuya caused a storm in UDA on Tuesday when he vowed to lead defections from UDA if he loses Friday’s vote for party chairmanship in the city.

Gakuya, appearing on Kameme FM, said his camp would form a new political outfit and chart a path away from President Ruto’s UDA which has seen increasing hostilities following the emergence of a camp advancing Gachagu’s clamour to unite the Mt Kenya region labeled by Ruto allies as ethnically-driven.

“If I lose this seat, it will be obvious that we have no place in this Party as a community. We shall go ahead and join a new party,” Gakuya said referring to the Kikuyu community he hails from.

About The Author