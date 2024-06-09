Gachagua Urges Kenya Kwanza Leaders to Focus on Development, Not Divisive Politics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

June 9 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on Kenya Kwanza leaders to abandon divisive politics and focus on supporting President William Ruto in delivering on his promises to Kenyans.

Speaking at Kipkok Primary School, Sigowet-Soin Constituency, during a fundraiser for the Peace and Mercy Church of Africa on Saturday, Gachagua emphasized that the Ruto Administration is still in its early stages and that discussions about the 2032 elections are misplaced and disruptive.

“I want to ask our leaders in Kenya Kwanza to drop this agitation. Drop divisive talk and politics of factions. Stop creating factions in our government and focus,” the Deputy President said.

Gachagua stressed that those aspiring to succeed President Ruto should wait for the appropriate time.

“The most important business of the day is to ensure President Ruto succeeds. That is my focus and commitment. When people start succession politics of 2032, it causes distraction. I want to ask our leaders to stop; 2032 is very far away, it is unnecessary, it is unhelpful, it is inappropriate, and it is irritating. Let all of us serve the people of Kenya and support the President to succeed,” he said.

Mr. Gachagua affirmed his unwavering support for President Ruto and stated that he will not be distracted from his responsibilities.

“When President Ruto wanted someone to stand with him, I was there. We campaigned for him. He is a product of our effort; our work is to support him to deliver,” the Deputy President said.

He added that there is no time for engaging in high-octane politics when Kenyans are eagerly awaiting development as outlined in the Kenya Kwanza’s Plan pillars.

On the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) front, Mr. Gachagua asserted that the party is strong, focused, and intact.

He dismissed claims of a crisis meeting called by the President on Saturday afternoon, clarifying that the meeting was planned in advance to discuss strengthening the party’s development ideology. He emphasized that only the UDA party can set its agenda.

Kericho Senator and Leader of Majority in the Senate, Aaron Cheruiyot, supported Mr. Gachagua’s remarks, stating that there is no crisis within UDA.

Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngéno urged other leaders in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance to support the Deputy President as he collaborates with the President for a better Kenya.

Kericho County MCAs and Governor Eric Mutai thanked the Deputy President for his intervention in the leadership crisis, noting that there is now peace.

Governor Mutai also highlighted the positive impact of the over Sh400 billion allocation to counties, which he said will accelerate grassroots development.

The Deputy President reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining sustainable peace along the Kisumu and Kericho County border.

“I am happy that we have peace here in Sondu. We will establish a General Service Unit Camp to help in sustaining peace in this area,” he said.

He also pledged to continue the fight against illicit brew, drugs, and substance abuse.

Other leaders present included area MP Justice Kemei, Woman Representative Beatrice Kemei, area MCA Erick Bii, and other local leaders.

