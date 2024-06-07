Gachagua tells leaders not to vilify him over One Man, One Vote debate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7 – Deputy president Rigathi Gachaguahas called on leaders to stop vilifying him over his stance on the One Man-One Vote-one shilling push.

While welcoming Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and DAP-Kenya party leader Eugene Wamalwa’s support public support on the issue, Gachagua maintained that he was entitled to his opinion and should not be criticized.

”The fact that I am deputy president does not extinguish my right as a Kenyan as per the constitution to have an opinion. But that opinion is not a command,” he said.

Gachagua called for tolerance, urging leaders to engage in the revenue allocation formula devoid of abuse and labeling.

He stated that every leader should be accorded an opportunity to share their views on the revenue allocation formula.

”There is no need for hatred and abuse because of views,” he said.

On Wednesday, Odinga endorsed the One-Man, One-Vote, One-Shilling clamor championed by Gachagua.

Odinga declared his support for the campaign seeking additional allocation of resources to the populous Mt Kenya region during a meeting with the Limuru III caucus led by Jeremiah Kioni.

”In devolution, we talked about equity in the sharing of resources. That means we count of the number of people while sharing resources. Somehow it has been misrepresented as if it is discriminating against some parts of our country. Nothing could be further from the truth,” he remarked following a meeting at Chungwa House.

He cited disparities with the government-funded bursary scheme under the Constituency Development Fund which he said favors some regions at the expense of others.

The proposal has since sparked a heated debate across the political divide pitting Deputy Gachagua against President William Ruto’s allies who have labeled him ethnically biased.

Gachagua has been on an onslaught to woo the Mount Kenya region to rally behind him calling leaders opposed to his campaign traitors.

