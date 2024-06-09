Connect with us

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua greets a young girl during an Annual Akorino Conference in Nakuru on June 9, 2024. /X.

Gachagua Stands Firm on Mt Kenya Region Unity Push Despite Criticism

Gachagua has faced criticism from some of President William Ruto’s allies, who accuse him of promoting tribal politics through his calls for a united Mt Kenya region.

NAKURU, Kenya, June 9, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reiterated his commitment to advocating for the interests and unity of the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking at the Annual Akorino Conference in Nakuru on Sunday, Gachagua emphasized the importance of national unity while highlighting the potential risks of division in any part of the country.

“I have heard my brother Moses Kuria asking the Akorino Church to be united. It is true because they have unique issues to do with the Akorinos. But, the coming together of the Akorinos does not mean they are uniting against the Catholic Church or the PCEA. It is because they have their unique challenges,” he explained. The Deputy President stressed that the unity he is championing is for the entire country but from a “bottom-up” approach.

Gachagua has faced criticism from some of President William Ruto’s allies, who accuse him of promoting tribal politics through his calls for a united Mt Kenya region. He is also an advocate of the “one man, one vote, one shilling” revenue-sharing formula.

On Sunday, Gachagua urged leaders to avoid creating false narratives. “Bottom-up economic transformation agenda starts from down coming up. It is the same with unity. It starts at the home between the husband and wife, then the village, location, sub-county, county, and the rest of Kenya,” he said.

Gachagua reaffirmed his loyalty to President Ruto, who was also present at the Akorino event. “My work is to assist you in the management of the affairs of the country. As you champion the economic transformation of the country, as your deputy, I help you from the background. In my estimation, and you have not told me otherwise, I think I have done what is possible within my limited ability,” he stated.

The Deputy President also highlighted his role as a peacemaker, citing his efforts to resolve conflicts in various regions, including Kericho, Kiambu, Meru, and Nakuru counties. “I do this because any disunity in any small area will affect the unity of the entire country,” he explained.

Gachagua clarified that the unity he advocates for is not targeted against any region or community but is a unity of purpose. “People have unique challenges and peculiar interests that are specific to themselves,” he stated.

