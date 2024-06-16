Connect with us

Deputy President addressing a roadside rally in Nyeri on June 15, 2024. /X.

Gachagua Reaffirms Loyalty to Ruto, Vows to Thwart Divisive Politics

He dismissed allegations of negative tribalism, asserting that his call for unity is rooted in a desire to avoid past mistakes of division and to ensure balanced development across all regions.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 16 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to President William Ruto, vowing not to let any attempts drive a wedge between them.

Speaking at Kutus Primary School grounds in Kirinyaga County during a Scholarship for Orphans and Empowerment Programme event, Gachagua emphasized his commitment to the government’s development agenda, particularly in agricultural reforms involving coffee, tea, macadamia nuts, dairy, and avocado sectors.

Gachagua assured the public of his dedication to supporting President Ruto’s initiatives, highlighting significant achievements such as the government’s write-off of Sh6.9 billion in coffee debts, the increase in macadamia nut prices from Sh30 to Sh130 per kilogram, and ongoing reforms in the avocado and dairy sectors.

“The President and I are focused. I am loyal and supporting the President so that he can succeed in his agenda,” Gachagua stated.

During his visit to Kirinyaga, Gachagua also stopped at Kagumo, Kagio, Karatina, and Nyeri town to deliver his message of unity and development. He praised Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina for her transformative leadership and her efforts in education through the ‘Tupange Kesho’ economic empowerment program.

In his remarks, Gachagua addressed the ongoing political dynamics, cautioning against divisive politics and emphasizing the need for unity to ensure equitable distribution of national resources. He dismissed allegations of negative tribalism, asserting that his call for unity is rooted in a desire to avoid past mistakes of division and to ensure balanced development across all regions.

He also reassured that his collaboration with leaders from different political affiliations, including those from the opposition and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, aims to strengthen national unity and consolidate support for President Ruto ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The unity we are calling for is the unity of Kenya, but we are doing it from the bottom up,” Gachagua explained.

Gachagua highlighted the government’s achievements in writing off historical debts owed by coffee farmers and addressing financial mismanagement within cooperative societies. He warned against internal forces attempting to destabilize the government through divisive politics, urging critics to support the administration’s development agenda.

Accompanied by a host of leaders including Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina, Senators Kamau Murango (Kirinyaga), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), and Wahome Wamatinga (Nyeri), and Jubilee Party chairperson Sabina Chege, Gachagua’s remarks were well-received.

Nominated MP Sabina Chege praised Gachagua for his efforts in supporting young people and women leaders, calling for unity and forgiveness among political leaders. Music artist Bahati and Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji, chairperson of the Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association, also lauded Gachagua for his mentorship and focus on fighting illicit brews and drug abuse.

The Deputy President remains steadfast in his mission to deliver on his mandates and support President Ruto’s vision for Kenya’s development.

