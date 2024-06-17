Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DP Rigathi Gachagua with a cleric in Nakuru on June 16, 2024. /x.

County News

Gachagua Pleads for Prayers Amid Deepening Rift in Ruling Party

He has lately blamed President Ruto’s allies for the perceived discord and growing rift between him and his boss.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya Jun 17 – Embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is now pleading with Kenyans to pray for him as he faces increasing political pressure and allegations of sabotage within the ruling party.

The rift between Gachagua and key allies of President William Ruto has widened, with accusations flying that Gachagua is undermining the government’s efforts.

Speaking during the consecration of ACK Nakuru Diocese Bishop Anthony Mambo in Nakuru, DP Gachagua urged Kenyans to support President William Ruto’s efforts to revive the economy through his economic transformation agenda.

“Pray for our president to get wisdom and courage to lead our country, especially on the economic transformation in this country,” he said.

The DP added, “Remember me because you know I am a truthful and honest man. Pray for me that I continue being truthful and honest.”

Gachagua has recently blamed President Ruto’s allies for the perceived discord and growing rift between him and his boss.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria on Saturday ignited speculation about a potential plot to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in a raging political storm in Central Kenya.

The former Gatundu South MP hinted at an imminent impeachment and shared a clip where DP Gachagua mocked him for arriving late at a State House event in Nairobi in August 2023.

The tweet, titled “Mungu Nifunze Kunyamaza” (God teach me to be quiet), followed Gachagua’s address in Kirinyaga on Saturday, where he claimed some leaders had formed a WhatsApp group codenamed ‘Project 22’ to orchestrate his removal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gachagua revealed that Ruto’s close allies, including politicians and bloggers, have been pushing an agenda to undermine him.

“The problem you are seeing now is because some people who are friends with the President want to be my bosses. These people, including PAs and bloggers, want to tell me what to do,” said Gachagua.

He emphasized that only President Ruto and the people of Kenya, who voted for them, could direct his actions.

“Now they are trying to incite other leaders against me through a group called Project 22 by convincing them that I am a bad person. They campaigned against me, but the President chose me to help him run the affairs of this country. Some of these people have never moved on, and they have now regrouped to strike back,” he said.

About The Author

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes in reporting Parliamentary and Political Affairs. He likes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

First Lady Rachael Honors President Ruto and Fathers Nationwide in Heartfelt Father’s Day Message

By Purity Wangechi NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 17 – First Lady Mama Rachael Ruto celebrated her husband, President William Ruto, with a unique and heartfelt...

23 mins ago

Top stories

President Ruto Meets Zelensky at Swiss Peace Summit, Reaffirms Support for Ukraine

During the meeting, President Zelensky reaffirmed Ukraine's desire for peace and expressed his openness to involve all parties in the search for a just...

21 hours ago

Politics

Kuria Sparks Impeachment Speculation Against DP Gachagua Amid Central Kenya Political Storm

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 16 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has ignited speculation about a potential plot to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua...

1 day ago

County News

My Boss is President Ruto and the People of Kenya: Gachagua

In a highly charged speech, Gachagua rebuked Defense Cabinet Secretary Adan Duale, stating that Duale has no basis for lecturing the Mt Kenya region...

1 day ago

County News

Gachagua Reaffirms Loyalty to Ruto, Vows to Thwart Divisive Politics

He dismissed allegations of negative tribalism, asserting that his call for unity is rooted in a desire to avoid past mistakes of division and...

1 day ago

Top stories

President Ruto Condemns Russia’s Invasion, Highlights African Conflicts at Global Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya June 16 – President William Ruto has joined world leaders in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling it unlawful, unjust, and against...

1 day ago

County News

UDA Suspends Grassroots Elections in Three Counties, Including Nairobi

The meeting, attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and party Secretary General Cleophas Malala, was reportedly tense following weeks of political intrigues.

June 9, 2024

Top stories

Sudi Fires Back at Gachagua in Raging Mt Kenya Feud

As a close ally of President Ruto, Sudi emphasized the need for leaders to avoid championing ethnic and tribal politics and to embrace unity.

June 3, 2024