Gachagua Denies Uniting Mt Kenya on Tribal Lines – We Just Want a Fair Share of National Resources

NYERI, Kenya June 5 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has refuted claims that his efforts to unite the Mt Kenya region are based on tribal lines, insisting that his goal is to secure the region’s fair share of national resources.

Speaking at the Gikondi home of the late former Mukurweini MP Antony Kia on Tuesday, where he was consoling the family, Gachagua clarified that his unity call aims to ensure the region’s rightful relevance at the national level.

“Many are saying that my unity call is based on tribal lines, but that is not the case. We want to make sure that our fair share of the national cake is realized. In the past, this region has suffered due to divisions, and we do not want to repeat the same mistakes. That is why we must unite,” Gachagua stated amid attacks from leaders, mainly from Rift Valley who accuse him of spreading tribalism.

He emphasized the importance of the Mt Kenya region having a seat at the table when national resources are being allocated, highlighting the necessity of regional unity for achieving this goal.

The Deputy President, who has faced criticism from some politicians in the region for his unity efforts, challenged his opponents to hold meetings in the region and gauge the support for themselves.

“I want to challenge those making remarks elsewhere to come home and repeat the same. They will be surprised that the common mwananchi supports this unity,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua pointed out that the Mt Kenya region has suffered politically, socially, and economically due to disunity, and stressed that leaders must work towards regional unity.

“Uniting people as a region is not always tribal. You must start from somewhere and eventually unite the entire country. That is what I am doing, so why are some people misinterpreting my intentions?” he questioned.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga criticized politicians from Western Kenya who oppose Gachagua’s unity calls, insisting they must respect the over three million voters who elected the Kenya Kwanza government.

“I have seen lately some people who contributed only 200,000 votes castigating our unity efforts. I believe we have more stake than them, so let our votes be respected,” Kahiga said.

The outspoken governor asserted that the people of the Mt Kenya region must be respected for their contribution to the Kenya Kwanza government, and assured that they will remain firm in supporting President Ruto’s administration.

Members of the County Assembly present at the event sought Gachagua’s permission to challenge those opposed to his unity efforts, asserting their control at the grassroots level.

