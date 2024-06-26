Connect with us

Kenya's Spy Chief Noordin Haji/FILE

Gachagua Calls for Spy Chief Haji’s Resignation For Failing To Advise the President

He blames Haji for for failing to gather intelligence that could have prevented the chaos that erupted across the country on Tuesday, leading to over 20 deaths, 300 injuries.

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 26, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called for the resignation of National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji, accusing him of failing to advise President William Ruto on the Finance Bill 2024 adequately.

Gachagua criticized Haji for his handling of intelligence that could have prevented the chaos that erupted across the country on Tuesday, leading to over 20 deaths, 300 injuries, and the arrest of more than 50 people.

He alleged that Haji is now attempting to blame former President Uhuru Kenyatta and himself for the unrest.

“Yesterday, Noordin Haji was trying to put together a team to craft lies and propaganda, attributing the chaos in the country to leaders like former President Uhuru Kenyatta and myself,” Gachagua stated.

The Deputy President also claimed that NIS was targeting Members of Parliament (MPs) who voted against the Finance Bill, harassing them for their political stance.

“I want to call on the National Intelligence Service not to take us back to the dark old days of the Nyayo era, where propaganda and schemes were used to undermine leaders and those you disagree with,” he said.

Gachagua accused Haji of incompetence and having an inferiority complex, which he claimed led to the removal of senior personnel within NIS.

“The Director General, Noordin Haji, who was once a junior in the NIS, has chased away all senior personnel due to his inferiority complex, crippling the service and making it dysfunctional,” Gachagua alleged.

He detailed that Haji had dismissed three directors and 13 assistant directors, reassigning them to desk jobs in various ministries, thus weakening the NIS’s capacity.

“Three directors were reassigned to desk jobs, and 13 assistant directors with proven track records in intelligence collection and analysis were removed, leaving a shell of an organization under a clueless director general,” he said.

Gachagua argued that this incompetence had exposed the President to potential risks and hindered effective governance.

“Had the National Intelligence Service briefed the President two months ago about how Kenyans feel about the Finance Bill 2024, many lives and properties could have been saved,” he asserted.

He emphasized that Haji must take responsibility for the deaths and resign from his position, allowing the President to appoint a competent successor.

“He must take responsibility for failing the Kenyan nation by not doing his job and advising correctly. He must do the honorable thing and resign from that office,” Gachagua urged.

The Deputy President also called on President Ruto to reinstate the dismissed directors and assistant directors to rebuild the NIS’s capacity.

“President William Ruto deserves better. He deserves a director general who knows what he is doing and a National Intelligence Service that is effective,” he said.

Gachagua pleaded with the youth to call off their planned protests on Thursday, assuring them that the President is committed to addressing their grievances.

“Please, I beseech you as your father, my sons and daughters, make an announcement and call off the protest,” he urged.

Despite Gachagua’s plea, the youth have vowed to proceed with their planned protests, signaling ongoing unrest over the Finance Bill and related issues.

