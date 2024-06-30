Gachagua Calls for Patience as President Ruto Engages Stakeholders After Protests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 30 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Kenyans to be patient with President William Ruto as he continues to engage with various stakeholders following recent protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

Gachagua emphasized the need for restraint and respect towards leaders, urging citizens to refrain from destroying the properties of Members of Parliament over their stance on the bill, which the President has already rejected.

Appealing specifically to the Gen-Z demonstrators, Gachagua asked them to cease their protests and intimidation tactics. “Let us give the President a chance to complete the consultation with all stakeholders, including the business community and church leaders, among others. Things will stabilize soon, and the country will be on a good trajectory of development,” said Gachagua.

This call for patience comes as President Ruto has begun consultations with various groups, including church leaders and the business community, to address the concerns raised by the Generation Z protesters.

The government has invited umbrella bodies representing youth, civil society, religious groups, professional bodies, academia, and parliament, among others, to nominate representatives to the National Steering Committee (NSC) by July 7, 2024.

The NSC will consist of 100 individuals who will form the National Multi-Sectoral Forum (NMSF) to facilitate a nationwide dialogue with the youth in response to the anti-Finance Bill protests led by Generation Z.

“Each umbrella body is requested to formally nominate two representatives, ensuring gender balance, for consideration to the National Steering Committee (NSC). Nominations should be sent to the Executive Office of the President at Harambee House,” stated Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

Once established, President Ruto will convene the committee’s inaugural meeting, during which the committee will independently select its leadership. The forum will operate autonomously across all 47 counties, employing a participatory, citizen-centric, and inclusive process starting at the ward level.

“In alignment with our national values and principles of governance on public participation, every Kenyan and stakeholder will have the opportunity to present their proposals on the agenda items in person, remotely, individually, or as groups,” Koskei added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaking on Saturday after hosting members of the clergy, President Ruto announced that the government had already lined up several programs and policies to create more jobs and income opportunities for young people. These programs include the Affordable Housing Program, digital jobs, labor migration, and industrialization through county aggregation industrial parks and special economic zones.

The committee will also address other critical issues such as jobs and opportunities, tax policy, the national debt burden, representation and accountability, and anti-corruption measures.

About The Author