Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Gachagua Calls for Patience as President Ruto Engages Stakeholders After Protests

He particularly urged Gen-Zs to cease their protests and intimidation tactics.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 30 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Kenyans to be patient with President William Ruto as he continues to engage with various stakeholders following recent protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

Gachagua emphasized the need for restraint and respect towards leaders, urging citizens to refrain from destroying the properties of Members of Parliament over their stance on the bill, which the President has already rejected.

Appealing specifically to the Gen-Z demonstrators, Gachagua asked them to cease their protests and intimidation tactics. “Let us give the President a chance to complete the consultation with all stakeholders, including the business community and church leaders, among others. Things will stabilize soon, and the country will be on a good trajectory of development,” said Gachagua.

This call for patience comes as President Ruto has begun consultations with various groups, including church leaders and the business community, to address the concerns raised by the Generation Z protesters.

The government has invited umbrella bodies representing youth, civil society, religious groups, professional bodies, academia, and parliament, among others, to nominate representatives to the National Steering Committee (NSC) by July 7, 2024.

The NSC will consist of 100 individuals who will form the National Multi-Sectoral Forum (NMSF) to facilitate a nationwide dialogue with the youth in response to the anti-Finance Bill protests led by Generation Z.

“Each umbrella body is requested to formally nominate two representatives, ensuring gender balance, for consideration to the National Steering Committee (NSC). Nominations should be sent to the Executive Office of the President at Harambee House,” stated Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

Once established, President Ruto will convene the committee’s inaugural meeting, during which the committee will independently select its leadership. The forum will operate autonomously across all 47 counties, employing a participatory, citizen-centric, and inclusive process starting at the ward level.

“In alignment with our national values and principles of governance on public participation, every Kenyan and stakeholder will have the opportunity to present their proposals on the agenda items in person, remotely, individually, or as groups,” Koskei added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaking on Saturday after hosting members of the clergy, President Ruto announced that the government had already lined up several programs and policies to create more jobs and income opportunities for young people. These programs include the Affordable Housing Program, digital jobs, labor migration, and industrialization through county aggregation industrial parks and special economic zones.

The committee will also address other critical issues such as jobs and opportunities, tax policy, the national debt burden, representation and accountability, and anti-corruption measures.

About The Author

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes in reporting Parliamentary and Political Affairs. He likes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Tackling Plastic Waste Menace along the Coast-line

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Marine conservationists have warned about the dangers of plastic waste in the Indian Ocean and on beaches, calling for...

11 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto outlines initiatives to tackle youth unemployment amid Gen Z chaos

The proposed interventions are part of broader strategies to address youths concerns following a youth led anti finance bill protests across the country.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF deployment to cover 47 counties with focus on critical infrastructure: Duale

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said in a gazette notice Friday KDF's main task will be to secure critical infrastructure and protect lives and...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

First Lady ditches church fundraiser on Gen Z occupation warning

Organisers of the Saturday's planned occupation wrote to an Anglican priest in charge of a parish in Lavington stating their intention to storm the...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Refugee killed, several injured in clash at Kakuma refugee camp

The incident began when a group of Anyuak Congolese and Lotuko refugees attacked Nuer refugees living in the Kalobeyei village area.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Reforms Working Group seeks IPOA probe on excesses during demos

The group noted it had documented 23 deaths, 34 enforced disappearances/abductions, and 271 injuries since the beginning of the Anti-Finance Bill protests.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court upholds conviction of 2 Westgate terror attackers

Lady Justice Grace Nzioka ruled that the evidence presented by the prosecution against Mohamed Ahmed Abdi and Hussein Hassan Mustafa, as analyzed by the...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 500 DCI officers promoted to Sergeants and Corporals

Director of DCI Mohammed Amin who presided over the ceremony, reminded the officers that promotions come with added responsibilities and accountability.

21 hours ago
Advertisement