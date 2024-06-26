Gachagua Appeals for Patience on Capitation Funds, Highlights Government Commitment to Education

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, June 26 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged secondary school principals to be patient regarding the release of capitation funds, assuring them that the government is committed to facilitating the smooth running of school operations.

Speaking at the 47th Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association annual national conference at Sheikh Zayed School in Mombasa, Gachagua emphasized the government’s dedication to a thriving education sector.

“Regarding capitation, we face challenges with a tight fiscal space, escalating public debt, and diminishing revenue,” Gachagua said. “We receive money from taxpayers, and we allocate it to you. When there’s a delay in receiving, there’s a delay in disbursement. We are doing our best to release the funds on time and will work together within the limited space.”

The Deputy President highlighted the government’s substantial investment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to equip the youth with competitive job market skills. He also discussed the incorporation of the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) program to enhance employment prospects for skilled individuals lacking formal documentation.

“We have continued to invest in TVETs because of their potential to create jobs, especially in the informal sector, which employs more than 83% of our workforce,” Gachagua explained. “For opportunities beyond our borders, cutting-edge skills are essential. There must be a seamless transition from senior secondary schools to tertiary institutions.”

He added, “We have also incorporated Recognition of Prior Learning under TVETs as a strategy to increase employment prospects for people who already possess requisite skills but lack validating documents.”

On the issue of alcohol and substance abuse, Gachagua appealed to teachers and educational associations, including KESSHA, KUPPET, KNUT, and KUSNET, to support government efforts in combating these challenges.

“Teachers play a critical role in shaping the moral compass of the young ones and society,” he said. “You have a significant voice. Help us in this fight against illicit alcohol. If you have to drink, drink responsibly so that those who look up to you can emulate the right behavior. Protect our girls from predators. We count on you as leaders to provide the desired future for our students.”

Gachagua also stressed the importance of prudent management of resources within educational institutions.

