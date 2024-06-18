Connect with us

The June 18, 2024 protests against the Finance Bill was mainly by Gen Z's flashing their smartphomes.

From Stones to Smartphones: How Gen Zs are Transforming Protests in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 18 – Initially dismissed as apathetic to national concerns, Gen Z is now transforming the nature of protests in Kenya, vigorously advocating for their rights.

Despite continuous skepticism from notable government leaders, they showed up in significant numbers for Tuesday’s anti-Finance Bill protest, bringing Nairobi’s Central Business District to a standstill.

Braving tear gas and a heavy police presence, the young activists, organized under the banner of “Occupy Parliament,” peacefully marched through the city streets, chanting and demanding that their leaders reject the bill.

“Reject Finance Bill, down with Finance Bill,” they chanted.

Some protestors, aboard a police lorry, condemned the government for using excessive force but vowed that no amount of intimidation would silence their voices.

Unlike traditional protests often led by older youth and mobilized by politicians, Tuesday’s demonstration was notable for its younger participants and peaceful nature.

Instead of stones, crude weapons, and chaos usually associated with anti-government protests, Tuesday’s protestors were armed with smartphones and placards bearing various messages.

The protest was decentralized and lacked clear leadership, making it difficult for police to target those behind it.

The coordination and mobilization of the protests were partly done via social media platforms, including X, TikTok, and Facebook.

Government attempts at intimidation, including arrests and water cannon attacks, did little to deter these young protesters.

“I am not going, I am not cooperating, why are you arresting me?” a protestor said defiantly as she refused to board a police vehicle.

Gen Z demonstrators could be seen live-streaming and documenting the protests using their phones, ensuring their message reached a wider audience.

“We have been chased with tear gas, we have run, but no one is going home,” another protestor said, updating her followers on the developments.

Footage also emerged of the protesters expressing their dissatisfaction with government policies even while in police custody, showcasing their defiance and determination. Some protestors even posted selfies while in custody, encouraging their fellow protestors not to be cowed.

“We have been arrested but don’t let them get to you; please proceed to parliament,” said Hanifa Farsafi, one of the protest organizers, on her X account after being detained by police.

Despite the government announcing that it had listened to Kenyans and dropped some of the proposals considered punitive, the protestors encouraged citizens to continue fighting and not fall for government ‘tricks.’

Speaking Tuesday after the Kenya Kwanza Parliament Group meeting at State House in Nairobi, the Chair of the National Assembly Finance Committee, Kimani Kuria, said the government had “listened” to Kenyans’ voices and struck out several proposals, including the 16 percent VAT on bread, 2.5 percent motor vehicle tax, and excise duty on vegetable oil.

A section of Kenyans has praised the Gen Zs for their efforts and encouraged them to do more to continue putting the government in check.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

