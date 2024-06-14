Former senior political advisor in Xizang charged with accepting bribes – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jiang Jie, former senior political advisor in Xizang autonomous region, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes, according to the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

Following the investigation by the National Commission of Supervision, prosecutors in Tianjin have filed Jiang’s case with the city’s No 1 Intermediate People’s Court, the SPP said in a statement on Friday.

The prosecutors accused Jiang, former vice-chairman of the Xizang autonomous regional committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, of using his various positions, including mayor of Dongying, a city in Shandong province, and deputy head of the autonomous regional government, to unlawfully seek profits for others, in exchange for huge amounts of money and valuables.

The prosecutors had informed Jiang of his litigation rights, interrogated him and listened to his defense counsel’s arguments, the statement added.

Jiang, 58, a native of Shandong, joined the Communist Party of China and started his career in 1985. He had worked in his hometown for almost three decades with various positions, and, in 2013, he went to Xizang, beginning his job in the autonomous region.

He served as vice-chairman of the regional committee of the CPPCC in 2022.

In July 2023, he was placed under probation for suspected severe violations of Party disciplines and national laws.

In January, he was expelled from the Party and dismissed from public office. Soon after, the SPP ordered the arrest of him.

