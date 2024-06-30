Former MP Alfred Keter Arrested Outside Nairobi Church in Dramatic Scenes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 30 – Former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter was arrested on Sunday in dramatic scenes outside Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

Videos circulating on social media show police officers forcibly removing him from his black Land Cruiser V8 as he attempted to leave the church premises.

At least four police officers are seen bundling him into an unmarked vehicle with sirens, while curious onlookers watched as he screamed.

His wife and children were also present and could be heard screaming as he was taken away.

“Abducted, headed to an unknown destination,” Keter tweeted moments later.

Keter, a vocal critic of President William Ruto’s regime, has been actively supporting the Anti-Finance Bill protests by the young generation on social media.

About The Author