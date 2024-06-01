Foreigner among 5 arrested in overseas jobs scam

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Detectives from the Nairobi Regional Headquarters apprehended five suspects on Saturday, believed to be the masterminds behind a fraudulent overseas job recruitment scheme operating in Nairobi and its environs.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified a foreigner named Nick Van Opstal among those arrested.

Opstal was arrested alongside Samuel Marigi, Patrick Wangai, Susan Oluoch, and Christine Muthoni Wangechi.

The DCI said the arrests followed a tip-off from the public regarding the suspicious activities of two recruitment agencies–Alhanawa Jobs and Supply Link Ventures Ltd, which were purportedly recruiting for overseas jobs at the KCB Sports Club grounds.

The intervention by the authorities prevented approximately 1,000 job seekers from being defrauded.

“Following the swift response by the detectives, approximately 1000 jobseekers were snatched from the fangs of the snake oil merchants whose sole mission was to fleece them off their hard-earned cash,” the DCI said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the National Employment Authority had flagged the recruitment exercise as a scam.

In addition to the arrests, DCI agents have launched a manhunt for three other suspects who evaded capture.

The agency identified them as Hannah Mbugua, Gladys Oluasa, and Lucy Wanjiru.

The agency has urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious recruitment agencies to the police for immediate action.

