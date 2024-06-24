First Lady Rachel Advocates for Economic Empowerment of Widows

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 24 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has called for increased support to economically empower widows who face significant challenges, including economic insecurity, social isolation, and physical and emotional abuse.

Speaking at Musungu Grounds in Vihiga County during this year’s commemoration of International Widows Day, Mrs. Ruto emphasized the importance of helping widows rebuild their lives and support their families.

“Let us ensure the widowed can rebuild their lives and are able to support their families,” she stated. She highlighted the plight of many widows who have been robbed of their lands and other property, making them vulnerable to exploitation and marginalization.

Mrs. Ruto stressed the need for investment in economic activities to uplift the livelihoods of widows. “We have to support these women to invest in economic activities that will uplift their livelihoods,” she said.

She encouraged women to utilize various government funds, such as the Women Enterprise Fund and Hustlers Fund, to borrow money and improve their financial standing. Additionally, she urged women to take advantage of Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO), which mandates that 30% of government procurement is accessible to women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

Vihiga Governor Wilbur Otichillo acknowledged the numerous injustices widows suffer due to the lack of legal representation and urged them to seek assistance from national or county government officials. “Land matters affecting widows should also be addressed without delay,” he added. He also mentioned ongoing county government research on why more men than women die in Vihiga.

Governor Otichillo encouraged families to write legal wills to prevent conflicts over property.

The President’s Advisor on Women’s Rights, Harriette Chiggai, highlighted various laws safeguarding the interests of widows and urged them to be outspoken when facing legal challenges.

This year’s International Widows Day theme is “Accelerating the Achievement of Gender Equality.”

Vihiga Women Representative Beatrice Adagala praised President William Ruto’s continuous support for women empowerment programs across the country. She cited the Women Enterprise Fund and the National Government Affirmative Action Fund as pivotal in advancing women’s progress.

Sabatia MP Clement Logova called on leaders to establish more support programs for women and encouraged widows to take advantage of available business opportunities. “You are strong women and you have a bright future ahead,” Mr. Logova said.

