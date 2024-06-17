Connect with us

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachael. /STATE HOUSE.

First Lady Rachael Honors President Ruto and Fathers Nationwide in Heartfelt Father’s Day Message

Published

By Purity Wangechi

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 17 – First Lady Mama Rachael Ruto celebrated her husband, President William Ruto, with a unique and heartfelt Father’s Day message on Sunday.

In an online statement, Mama Rachael Ruto expressed her sincere gratitude to President William Ruto, whom she affectionately referred to as Bill, for all the sacrifices he has made for their children throughout his journey as a father.

“To my dear Bill, you bring so much joy and love into our children’s lives. I am eternally grateful for the sacrifices you make for them every step of the way as a father. Happy Father’s Day,” Mama Rachael Ruto shared on her X platform.

In her message, the First Lady also praised fathers across the country who have supported their families by acting as pillars of strength and hope, calling them heroes who deserve recognition and appreciation.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers in our nation. You have been there for us through thick and thin; you have taught us to be strong and kind and to never give up. You have shown us what it means to be a true hero,” she stated.

Mama Rachael Ruto also paid tribute to her own father, praising him for being a wonderful mentor and father.

“May this special day be filled with love, laughter, and all the things that bring you joy. You deserve it. To my father, thank you for being my rock and my mentor. I thank God for the gift of a great father,” she added.

