First Lady ditches church fundraiser on Gen Z occupation warning

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 — First Lady Rachael Ruto dropped a scheduled church appearance on Sunday amid a warning from the youth-led Gen Z alliance over an occupation.

Ruto is among high profile leaders including government officials who have found themselves on the receiving end of Gen Z who have vowed a targeted campaign against politicians they have accused of using church platforms to shield themselves from accountability.

Organisers of the Saturday’s planned occupation wrote to an Anglican priest in charge of a parish in Lavington stating their intention to storm the event.

“Good evening Reverend Mutahi. I am the person who started the campaign to get rid of politicians from the church pulpit in Kenya. I see you have invited Mrs Rachael Ruto to your church for a fundraiser. This message is to notify you that we are coming for the fundraiser. God bless you,” a publicly circulated message sent to Rev Mutahi read.

Similar messages were sent to different churches warning them against hosting politicians.

The youthful populace, majorly drawn from the Gen Z, has shifted their focus online with calls to deplatform all politician from addressing congregations.

The onslaught is part of a sustained campaign following the passage of the Finance Bill 2024.

President William Ruto declined to sign the Bill following nationwide unrest that saw protestors overrun Parliament setting a section of it ablaze.

In the melee, at least 24 people lost their lives with several others nursing gunshot wounds.

The youth-led caucus that has yet to unveil a clear leader, has vowed to continue with their campaign which includes occupation of churches to eject politicians.

The planned occupation activities are part of a campaign, they said, which seeks to remember those who died during anti-Finance Bill protest, and demand justice.

