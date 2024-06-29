Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

First Lady ditches church fundraiser on Gen Z occupation warning

Organisers of the Saturday’s planned occupation wrote to an Anglican priest in charge of a parish in Lavington stating their intention to storm the event.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 — First Lady Rachael Ruto dropped a scheduled church appearance on Sunday amid a warning from the youth-led Gen Z alliance over an occupation.

Ruto is among high profile leaders including government officials who have found themselves on the receiving end of Gen Z who have vowed a targeted campaign against politicians they have accused of using church platforms to shield themselves from accountability.

Organisers of the Saturday’s planned occupation wrote to an Anglican priest in charge of a parish in Lavington stating their intention to storm the event.

“Good evening Reverend Mutahi. I am the person who started the campaign to get rid of politicians from the church pulpit in Kenya. I see you have invited Mrs Rachael Ruto to your church for a fundraiser. This message is to notify you that we are coming for the fundraiser. God bless you,” a publicly circulated message sent to Rev Mutahi read.

Similar messages were sent to different churches warning them against hosting politicians.

The youthful populace, majorly drawn from the Gen Z, has shifted their focus online with calls to deplatform all politician from addressing congregations.

The onslaught is part of a sustained campaign following the passage of the Finance Bill 2024.

President William Ruto declined to sign the Bill following nationwide unrest that saw protestors overrun Parliament setting a section of it ablaze.

In the melee, at least 24 people lost their lives with several others nursing gunshot wounds.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The youth-led caucus that has yet to unveil a clear leader, has vowed to continue with their campaign which includes occupation of churches to eject politicians.

The planned occupation activities are part of a campaign, they said, which seeks to remember those who died during anti-Finance Bill protest, and demand justice.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Refugee killed, several injured in clash at Kakuma refugee camp

The incident began when a group of Anyuak Congolese and Lotuko refugees attacked Nuer refugees living in the Kalobeyei village area.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Reforms Working Group seeks IPOA probe on excesses during demos

The group noted it had documented 23 deaths, 34 enforced disappearances/abductions, and 271 injuries since the beginning of the Anti-Finance Bill protests.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 500 DCI officers promoted to Sergeants and Corporals

Director of DCI Mohammed Amin who presided over the ceremony, reminded the officers that promotions come with added responsibilities and accountability.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EXPLAINER: How MPs Finance Committee will steer withdrawal of Finance Bill 2024

The Kimani Kuria-led committee which formulated the Finance Bill 2024 for close to a month will now retreat and consider the President's memorandum with...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National govt asked to retain Amboseli National Park

They said if transferred, the National Treasury will have a shortfall of revenue which will affect financing of other projects across the country.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Activist Hanifa Adan clears funeral expenses, hospital bills of anti-Finance Bill protest victims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Human Rights activist Hanifa Adan has fulfilled her promise to cater for the funeral expenses of the families of...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto signs Appropriations Bill subject to adjusted supplementary budget

The assent was subject to the adjusted supplementary budget to ensure expenditure on critical services.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto welcomes commitment of Catholic Church to engage in national dialogue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 — President William Ruto has welcomed the commitment by the Catholic Church to participate in a multi-sectoral engagement that seeks...

1 day ago
Advertisement