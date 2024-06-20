Connect with us

Finance Bill Sails Through Second Reading Amid Protests By GenZ’s

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 20 – The controversial Finance Bill 2024 passed the second reading in the National Assembly Thursday amid street protests in Nairobi and other major towns.

The Bill sailed through with 204 votes in favour and 115 against in what has angered Kenyans across the country, mainly the youth who have been on the streets since Tuesday.

The bill, which has been a subject of intense debate and public outcry, aims to introduce new tax measures to raise additional revenue for the government’s budget. However, many Kenyans have expressed concerns over the proposed taxes, arguing that they will further burden the already struggling populace.

In Nairobi, demonstrators, mainly the GenZ’s took to the streets to voice their opposition to the bill, resulting in violent clashes with the police. Protesters accused the police of using excessive force, including tear gas and water cannons, to disperse the crowds.

“Why are they beating us yet we are peaceful protesters,” one protester yelled engulfed in teargas smoke, “and that is why we are saying [President] Ruto must go.”

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino said Thursday’s events are a clear indication of the government’s disregard for the voice of the people.

“Instead of listening to our concerns, they resort to violence and intimidation,” he said.

Starehe MP Amos Mwago echoed these sentiments, criticizing the police for their heavy-handed approach. “The police must remember that they must protect citizens, not to attack them,” Mwago stated. “The use of excessive force is unacceptable and must be condemned.”

Despite the protests, the Finance Bill 2024 moved a step closer to becoming law. Proponents of the bill argue that the new tax measures are necessary to bridge the budget deficit and fund critical development projects.

“While we understand the concerns of our fellow Kenyans, it is important to recognize the need for these tax measures,” said Kimani Kuria, Chair of the National Assembly Finance Committee. “We have made significant amendments to address the public’s concerns, and we believe this bill will ultimately benefit the country.”

President William Ruto who spoke in Garissa Thursday said the MPs needed to pass the Bill.

“Passing the Finance Bill is crucial to securing employment for our intern teachers and doctors, and to finance the school feeding program,” President Ruto urged MPs.

As the bill proceeds to the next stage of the legislative process, the opposition coalition, Azimio La Umoja, has vowed to continue its efforts to challenge the proposed tax measures. They argue that the bill disproportionately affects the poor and fails to address the root causes of Kenya’s economic challenges.

Thousands of Gen Z demonstrators were on the streets in June 2024 to protest against punitive measures in the Finance Bill.

“The fight is far from over,” said Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga. “We will continue to mobilize and stand with the people of Kenya to ensure that their voices are heard and their interests protected.”

With the bill’s passage in the second reading, the government and opposition are set for further confrontations both in the legislature and on the streets, as the debate over Kenya’s fiscal future intensifies.

