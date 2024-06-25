Win for President Ruto as Finance Bill sails through National Assembly amid protests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – President William Ruto has finally had his says after the Finance Bill 2024 sailed through the National Assembly after 195 Members of Parliament voted in its support.

This was after the proposed amendments were adopted in the bill which has elicited countrywide protests.

During the session, 106 legislators voted to reject it and it now awaits presidential assent.

Earlier, some of the amendments to the bill were adopted.

Majority of the amendments which have sailed through were moved by the Finance Committee chaired by Kimani Kuria and a section of legislators from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance side.

Azimio La Umoja Coalition MPs withdrew their amendments Tuesday morning terming it an exercise in futility.

Legislators have voted to adopt an amendment to delete clauses that sought to include tax on bread, internet, and diaspora remittance.

MPs also amended Clause 63 of the Bill to delete part exempting KRA from the Data Protection Act.

Kenyans has raised concerns that the clause will give the taxman leeway to access data on Kenyans while seeking details on tax compliance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lawmakers gave nod to amend proposals on eco-levy, in efforts to exempt sanitary towels and tyres from the eco-levy.

The tax proposal had raised an uproar from various stakeholders who claimed it will soar the cost of living which is presently a burden to taxpayers.

Lawmakers have also voted in support of Clause 39 of the Finance 2024 Bill, allowing manufacturers to deduct excise on raw materials.

Excise duty will now be paid on the 5th day of every month instead of within 24 hours as earlier proposed after MPs voted yes to amend Clause 41 of Finance Bill 2024.

MPs also voted to amend Clause 51 to exempt farmers, small businesses and enterprises with a turnover of less than Sh1 million from e-Tims registration.

MPs have also amended Clause 60 which will now exclude employees of national carriers from carrying KRA Pin while working outside the country.

About The Author