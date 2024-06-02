Father fatally stabs 25-year-old daughter in fight over solar lamp

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 — Police in Mombasa are pursuing a man accused of stabbing his 25-year-old daughter following a fight over a solar lamp.
Simon Mumbi fatally stabbed Diana Yambu at 11 pm on Saturday according to a police report on the matter.
The suspect stabbed the victim in the chest before fleeing the scene.
“Scene visited, body with a visible deep stab wound photographed and removed to the coast general hospital mortuary for preservation pending postmortem,” a report from Changamwe Police Station read in part.
Homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) found a blood-stained kitchen knife believed to be the murder weapon.