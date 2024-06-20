Fate of JSS teachers, Medical Interns in jeopardy following budget cuts proposal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The Fate of teachers and medical interns across the country is in jeopardy following the National Treasury move to propose huge budget cuts if the Finance Bill fails to sail through Parliament.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u revealed that the government will be forced to consider implementing various budget cuts for 2024/25 Financial Year across various Ministries Departments and Agencies due to constrained resources.

According to the proposal by the National Treasury, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Budget allocations for Financial Year 2024/25 will be reduced by Sh 18.9 billion if the proposed 2024 Finance Bill fails to sails through Parliament a move that will affect the defer confirmation of Interns to Permanent and Pensionable employees.

The huge budget cuts will also negatively impact the hiring of Junior Secondary Teachers across the country.

Additionally the State department for Medical Services budget for Financial Year 2024/25 will be cut by a total of Sh 4.7 billion if the controversial Bill is kicked out by Lawmakers in Parliament.

Budget Allocations for Medical Interns and Managed Equipment Service (MES) will also be slashed by Sh 3.7 billion and One billion each respectively.

