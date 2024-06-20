Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Fate of JSS teachers, Medical Interns in jeopardy following budget cuts proposal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The Fate  of teachers and medical interns across the country is in jeopardy following the National Treasury  move to propose huge budget  cuts if the Finance Bill fails to sail through Parliament.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u revealed that the government will be forced to consider implementing various budget cuts for 2024/25 Financial Year across various Ministries Departments and Agencies due to constrained resources.

According to the proposal by the National Treasury, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Budget allocations for Financial Year 2024/25 will be reduced by Sh 18.9 billion if the proposed 2024 Finance Bill fails to sails through Parliament a  move  that will affect the defer confirmation of Interns to Permanent and Pensionable employees.

The huge budget cuts will also negatively impact the hiring of Junior Secondary Teachers across the country.

Additionally the State department for Medical Services budget for Financial Year 2024/25 will be cut by a total of Sh 4.7 billion if the controversial Bill is kicked out by Lawmakers in Parliament.

Budget Allocations for Medical Interns and Managed Equipment Service (MES) will  also be slashed by Sh 3.7 billion and One billion each respectively.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

State House, Parliament, Ministries to loose billions should Finance Bill not sail through

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 20- Parliament, Ministries, and State House are expected to lose billions in budget rationalization proposed by the Treasury should the Finance...

9 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURE STORY: Mombasa protests against Finance Act 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Mombasa to protest against the Finance Bill 2024. They moved along...

21 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Zakayo come down, Kisumu demonstrators against Finance Bill chant

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 20 – A man in Kisumu on several occasions imitates the biblical Zakayo by climbing a top tree during demonstrations against...

26 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaotic scenes in Nairobi as police clash with Gen Z demonstrators against the Finance Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Chaotic scenes were witnessed in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) as police clashed with Gen Z demonstrators protesting...

41 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyeri youths urge MPs to reject Finance Bill 2024

NYERI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Hundreds of youths in Nyeri took to the streets to demonstrate against punitive taxes proposed in the Finance Bill...

48 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Don’t come home if you vote yes for the Finance Bill, protesters tell Kisii MPs

KISII, Kenya, Jun 20 – As anti-Finance Bill protests rocked the country on Thursday, Kisii town was not left behind as hundreds of Gen-Zs...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges MPs to pass Finance Bill to secure jobs for intern teachers, doctors

GARISSA, Kenya, Jun 20 – President William Ruto has urged Members of Parliament to pass the Finance Bill 2024 to secure jobs for intern...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURE STORY: Anti-Finance bill protests in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Anti-Finance Bill protests kicked off in various parts of the country as youths demonstrated against the punitive measures outlined....

2 hours ago