Kenya
Faith Kipyegon clinches Paris Olympics 5000m ticket alongside Beatrice Chebet and Margaret Chelimo.
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – Kenyan farmers are among the big winners in the just released 2024-2025 budget by the Treasury. This is after...
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – Deep divisions have emerged over the fiscal year 2024/2025 financial budget, with Opposition MPs vowing to dismantle the funding...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – The government has announced a significant enhancement to the ‘Hustlers’ Fund by an additional Sh5 billion in a move...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – The Government is set to exempt pensioners from tax payouts at retirement. According to Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Nduing’u,...
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – The Kenyan government plans to borrow Sh263 billion from the domestic market to help finance the Sh3.92 trillion budget...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 13- Treasury has proposed that Sh657billion be allocated to the Education sector in the 2024/25 Financial Year. While tabling the 2024/25...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u says policies of the Kenya Kwanza government have started to yield some positive results....
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Drama unfolded at the National Treasury Thursday as an unexpected incident disrupted the traditional photo session of Treasury Cabinet...