Ex-Kenya Pipeline MD Tanui, 15 others acquitted of corruption charges

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 7 – Former Kenya Pipeline managing director Charles Tanui and fifteen others have been acquitted of corruption charges related to incidents at the State Corporation.

Anti-Corruption Magistrate Felix Kombo ruled that the prosecution had failed to provide sufficient evidence to convict the defendants.

Kombo emphasized that the prosecution’s responsibility was to present compelling evidence to ensure a fair judgment.

“In the absence of evidence supporting the allegations against the accused persons, the court will only proceed to acquit the accused,” Kombo stated.

The suspects were charged in December 2018 for the alleged loss of Sh644 million in the procurement of 58 Hydrant Pit Valves intended to replace faulty ones at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

JOHN OSORO

