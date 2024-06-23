Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

At least two protesters were killed by police and dozens were injured during protests by GenZs against the Finance Bill in June 2024.

Top stories

Evangelical Churches to Prohibit Political Discussions Amid Finance Bill Protests

This call comes in response to recent massive demonstrations in Nairobi and other major cities against the proposed taxes in the Finance Bill 2024, with more protests planned this week.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – The Evangelical Churches of Kenya (EAK) has urged churches nationwide to prohibit politicians from engaging in political discussions during church services.

This call comes in response to recent massive demonstrations in Nairobi and other major cities against the proposed taxes in the Finance Bill 2024, with more protests planned this week. At least two protesters were shot dead by police during the demonstrations in Nairobi.

In a joint press statement, EAK Chairman Bishop Phillip Kitoto and EAK General Secretary stressed the importance of maintaining the “sanctity of the pulpit” while politicians attend church services, especially given the heightened political tension currently being experienced in the country.

The Alliance has also called for spiritual intervention for both the country and church leadership to restore political stability. Additionally, EAK has urged church leaders to remain vigilant amid potential protests in churches and to manage them calmly should such situations arise.

Acknowledging the passion and dedication displayed by protesting youths in their rejection of the Finance Bill 2024, EAK encouraged them to conduct their protests in accordance with the scriptures, which dictate that young people should “set an example for all believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, and in purity.”

Mass arrests were recorded in Nairobi earlier on Tuesday, with at least 283 people, including journalists covering the protests, detained by police, according to civil society groups. Young Kenyans, or GenZs, say they are fighting for their future and are using social media platforms such as TikTok to amplify their message. The app, known for its short, engaging videos, has transformed from an entertainment hub into a platform for social and political activism. TikTok’s live streaming feature has been pivotal during the protests, as activists use it to provide real-time updates, broadcast live from protest sites, and document any instances of police brutality or overreach.

“The EAK leadership has observed with utmost concern the happenings this past week on the streets in the cities around the country. Never has this nation seen such an outcry in opposition to the Finance Bill 2024 or any other legislative process,” the statement read.

Furthermore, EAK has prayed for comfort for the bereaved family of Rex Kanyike, who lost his life during the protests, and for Chief Inspector David Karuri, who was injured in the line of duty.

“Whereas the protests were authorized by the National Police Service and began generally peacefully, they worsened in some places within Nairobi, leading to the death of Rex Kanyike Masai and injuries to some, including police officer Chief Inspector David Karuri Maina. We pray for comfort for the bereaved family and for the fast healing of those injured,” the statement concluded.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

KEN MUTHOMI

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Confusion and Outrage Follow Itumbi’s Flip-Flop on Crazy Nairobian’s Release

He had earlier claimed that Billy was freed by police on a police bond.

10 hours ago

Top stories

Kenyan Leaders Under Fire in Lengthy X-Space Debate Over Finance Bill 2024

More protests are planned in Nairobi and other major cities next week.

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Activists seek answers on whereabouts of content creator Crazy Nairobian

The organizations including Amnesty International, the Law Society, Kenya Medical Association, Defenders Coalition, the Independent Medical Legal Union and the Bloggers Association of Kenya...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Netizens rally against Finance Bill with brief Ruto appearance at X forum

The Finance Bill 2024 continues to provoke widespread anger among Gen Z, who pledge to escalate protests to pressure the government into withdrawing it.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Don’t get intimidated by the protestors: Cheruiyot tells MPs

Speaking in Kericho on Saturday, Cheruiyot lauded the MPs who voted for the Bill saying the demonstrations going on in the country should not...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK issues 3-week ultimatum for DCI, IPOA to unmask Rex Masai’s killers

Masai died after sustaining gunshot wounds following shooting blamed on the police. He was participating in demonstrations against the Finance Bill on Thursday.

18 hours ago

Africa

AU Security Council proposes new Somalia Mission to support state-building

The Council decided  that the post-ATMIS Mission must be given a strong political mandate, with scope, size, posture, composition, and duration aligning with existing...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PCS: Finance Bill rejection will be a no confidence vote. We must not allow it

Mudavadi warned the failure of the Bill could be exploited by those opposed to the government to force President Ruto out of office and...

22 hours ago
Advertisement