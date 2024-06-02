Connect with us

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki/MINA/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ethnic mobilisation is barbaric, cruel and dangerous misadventure: Kindiki

Deputy Government Spokesperson Gabriel Muthuma endorsed Kindiki’s remarks amid mixed sentiments by observers who characterised them as a veiled jab at Gachagua.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiku has cautioned politicians against ethnic mobilisation, reiterating President William Ruto’s unity message during Saturday’s Madaraka Day celebrations.

Kindiki’s remarks on Saturday came amid an emerging conflict in the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) pitting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua against a section of youthful lawmakers in the party.

“The mobilisation and incitement of ethnic communities against each other is a barbaric, cruel and dangerous political misadventure that poses grave danger to our Country’s future,” Kindiki said.

Ruto had warned leaders advancing ethnic-based politics saying Kenya will not return to its past.

“We will never go back to the politics of ethnicity, we will never go back to politics of personalities. We will never go back to politics where people are not in the centre,” he said remarks delivered outside his prepared speech.

Endorsing the message, Kindiki warned that a resurgence of ethnic tensions such as witnessed in 2007-2008, which left over 1,100 people dead and thousands displaced, would distabilise the nation.

“Kenya’s ugly past experience with ethnically brewed violence should jolt all of us, whatever tongue we speak and whichever part of the Country we come from, to resist and to name and shame the propagators of ethnic hate and the ‘us’ versus ‘them’ narrative that nearly destroyed Kenya in December and January of 2007-2008.”

Kindiki lauded Ruto’s message as timely.

“Grateful to President Ruto for reminding us in his address to the Nation today, to eschew ethnic politics as the sure way of shielding ourselves from taking the slippery path of hate that has destroyed many countries,” he said.

‘Country first’

The CS called on Kenyans to shun ethnic divisions and instead focus on the nation’s common interest.

“Our common survival, the unity of Kenya and the security of our Homeland supersedes any other loyalties that we may be tempted to pursue,” he appealed.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Gabriel Muthuma endorsed the CS’s remarks amid mixed sentiments by observers who characterised them as a veiled jab at Gachagua.

“Common survival. National unity. Secure homeland. All this supersedes other loyalties,” he said.

“Concerning matters republic, we must always put country first. We must always subscribe to agendas that are good for ALL Kenyans … and ALL of Kenya,” Muthuma asserted.

UDA Wednesday warned two factions against undermining party unity and its leadership.

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala ordered Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, and Githunguri’s Gathoni Wa Muchomba to cease their attacks on the party leadership including the presidency, or have disciplinary action taken against them.

He said the recent public sentiments by the three members of the party disrespect the leadership of the party they pledged to serve.

“Let this be a stern warning to desist from such actions with immediate effect. This behavior will not [be] tolerated within the realms of our party,” said Malala.

Wamuchomba promises UDA ‘bumpy’ and ‘itchy’ journey to 2027

The call to order came following weeks of veiled attacks between a pro-Gachagua group and a Sudi-led axis.

On May 26, the Kapsaret MP rebuked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s warning that Rift Valley MPs should refrain from engaging in Central Kenya politics vowing defiance.

Siege on Gachagua

Sudi said Gachagua had no authority to direct any politician or leader on where and how they play their politics.

“You cannot control where I go. If we all stayed in our respective constituencies, then we would not be in government. We had to fly all over the country to ask Kenyans to elect this government,” he stated.

The lawmaker accused Gachagua’s faction of fostering division by restricting political leaders from touring other regions.

“I will continue meeting people even in Mount Kenya and doing harambees. I learned [this] from the president himself, and I will not stop,” he added.

Gachagua had taken the fight against the Sudi-led faction to the president’s stronghold warning “young politicians” against “interfering” in Central Kenya politics during a meeting in Kesses, Uasin Gishu, on May 25.

“The problem is a few leaders here from this region who have proximity to the President are the ones meddling with Central Kenya politics and involving themselves in premature 2032 succession,” Gachagua stated.

The DP launched the onslaught after emerging from a week-long absence from State functions on May 19.

Kahiga, a permanent fixture to Gachagua’s Mt Kenya meetings, said the region will not allow the UDA to mistreat him.

