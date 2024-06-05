Escaped convict who was serving life sentence at Nakuru GK Prison re-arrested

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – An escaped convict who was serving a life sentence at the Nakuru GK prison has been re-arrested.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Stanley Cheruiyot who had been convicted of defilement was re-arrested following a tip-off from Molo town residents.

The investigative agency explained that the convict m;ay have deliberately dislocated his arm so as to be transferred to hospital.

It explained that while being processed, the convict “managed to master the cuffs tied to his hospital bed, vanishing into thin air to the bewilderment of his keepers.”

It stated that he was howevee arrested later in the evening at Keepleft area of Molo in Nakuru County, after members of the public raised alarm.

He has since been surrendered back to the prison pending arraignment for the charge of escaping from lawful custody.

