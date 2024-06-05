Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Escaped convict who was serving life sentence at Nakuru GK Prison re-arrested

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – An escaped convict who was serving a life sentence at the Nakuru GK prison has been re-arrested.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Stanley Cheruiyot who had been convicted of defilement was re-arrested following a tip-off from Molo town residents.

The investigative agency explained that the convict m;ay have deliberately dislocated his arm so as to be transferred to hospital.

It explained that while being processed, the convict “managed to master the cuffs tied to his hospital bed, vanishing into thin air to the bewilderment of his keepers.”

It stated that he was howevee arrested later in the evening at Keepleft area of Molo in Nakuru County, after members of the public raised alarm.

He has since been surrendered back to the prison pending arraignment for the charge of escaping from lawful custody.

About The Author

SIMON NDONGA

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of Meru leaders distance themselves from Gachagua’s one man-one shilling- one vote push

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua ‘s quest to rally the Mt Kenya leaders behind the one man, one shilling one...

29 mins ago

County News

Counties breach wage limits as development spending plunges

A report released by Controller of Budget Margret Nyakang’o covering nine months to March 2024 revealed low spending on development as counties prioritised recurrent...

49 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya, South Korea sign Sh63bn concessional development funding

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4 – Kenya and South Korea have signed a $485 million (KSh63 billion) concessional development funding on the sidelines of the...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Pay Taxes now, ask questions later, CS Linturi says

CS linturi stated that the Nation will soon be on a path to attain self-reliant status if Kenyans efficiently pay taxes.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt steps up collaboration with development partners

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4 – The Government and Development Partners have agreed to form a taskforce to look into hastening absorption of donor funds...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Teenager who beat up cop in Mirema charged with robbery with violence

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4 – A teenager who beat up a police officer in Mirema has been charged with robbery with violence. Appearing before...

20 hours ago

business

Brussels Airlines resumes direct flights to Nairobi after 9 years

Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Julius Bitok welcomed the airline's six weekly flights as a demonstration of the impact of the visa-free regime.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto: Strategic Korea-Africa partnership will help unlock Africa’s potential

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4 – President William Ruto on Tuesday addressed the inaugural Korea Africa Summit and underscored the critical role Korea can play...

1 day ago