Kenya Shines Globally as Nova Pioneer Tatu City School Nominated for Global Innovators Award

NAIROBI, Kenya June 14 – Kenya’s Nova Pioneer Tatu City School has been named one of the Top 10 finalists in the World’s Best School Prizes education awards.

In a communique, Nova Pioneer Tatu City School has been nominated as one of the finalists in the World’s Best School Prize for Innovation 2024 category and will square it out for the top honours with other schools from the United Kingdom, Brazil, Italy, and Australia among other regions.

Nova Pioneer Tatu City School has been nominated in the prestigious awards scheme as the only other Kenyan academic institution alongside the Kakenya Center for Excellence, a government-funded primary boarding school for girls near Kilgoris in Narok County. Kakenya has been nominated for the Community Collaboration Award.

Organised by T4 Education, a global Education Technology (Ed-Tech) platform that brings together a community of over 200,000 teachers from more than 100 countries to transform education, the World’s Best School Prizes are the world’s most prestigious education awards, giving inspirational schools a share of the $50,000 cash award and a global platform so others can replicate their best practices.

Speaking moments after receiving the news, Nova Pioneer’s Director, Mr Christopher Khaemba, described the nomination as a tribute to the School’s students, parents, and teachers, who have jointly worked to position the School on the global excellence map.

“We are excited to receive the news that Nova Pioneer Tatu City, a school for innovators and leaders, is one of the top ten finalists in this year’s World’s Best School Prize for Innovation category. This nomination is a testament to the school community’s sheer hard work as part of a joint commitment to elevate the quality of education in Kenya,” Mr Khaemba said.

He added, “At Nova Pioneer Schools, we deliver educational excellence in an environment that nurtures our students to uncover their potential and blaze trails in the world beyond our school walls. Nova Pioneer students develop into life-long learners who can uncover their talents and potential.”

While releasing the 2024 finalists, T4 Education Founder and CEO Mr Vikas Pota described this year’s World’s Best School Prizes finalists as extraordinary schools. “We’re thrilled to announce the Top 10 shortlisted schools for the World’s Best School Prizes 2024. The competition has been fierce, and we’re excited to share these extraordinary schools. Each shortlisted School has demonstrated incredible innovation, leadership, and dedication to providing a quality education for their students. From groundbreaking teaching methods to robust student support programs, these schools are redefining what it means to excel in education,” Pota said.

T4 Education, through the World’s Best School Prizes platform, aims to celebrate schools globally for their pivotal role in developing the next generation of learners and their enormous contribution to society’s progress.

