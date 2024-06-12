Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC boss Mbarak meets with FBI Director Christopher Wray

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer Twalim Mbarak on Tuesday hosted the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Christopher Wray in his office at Integrity Centre.

In a statement Mbarak stated that the meeting with the FBI Director explored collaboration on various areas including ways of leveraging on exchange of information to support tracing and recovery of corruptly acquired assets stashed abroad.

“Today marks a major milestone as we seek to deepen our partnership and explore areas of cooperation. With technical support from the FBI, the Commission will have a greater impact in investigating high impact cases and robustly pursue recovery of corruptly acquired assets and unexplained wealth,” Mbarak said.

The meeting also focused on effective modern law enforcement, including countering transnational corruption and economic crimes.

FBI Director Wray stated that the Federal Bureau of Investigation agreed to enhance its support to the Commission through training and acquisition of modern investigative tools and equipment.

“I had a productive meeting with EACC CEO Mbarak and his team at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission about their important work combating corruption and promoting accountability. The FBI will continue to look for ways to strengthen our partnership and support EACC efforts to safeguard the rule of law and ensure public confidence in institutions,” he stated.

The FBI Director who was on a technical and operational working visit to Kenya was accompanied to the Commission’s headquarters by a high-level delegation from the FBI and the American Embassy in Nairobi.

EACC continues to enjoy a long standing history of cooperation with the FBI which has seen the Commission investigators benefit from various specialized Trainings on undercover operations, trade craft and modern techniques in investigation of complex financial, economic crimes, corruption cases and recovery of corruptly acquired and unexplained wealth.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto receives credentials from new ambassadors to Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – President William Ruto says Kenya is committed to enhancing ties with nations with shared interests. Speaking after he received...

17 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Shakahola death toll hits 448 as 2 more bodies exhumed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Two more bodies were on Tuesday exhumed at the Shakahola Forest during the fifth phase of the ongoing recovery...

56 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA announces 4-day closure of Mombasa road at Katani junction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has declared the temporary closure of a segment of Mombasa Road from tomorrow...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Reprieve for Sonko as DPP drops terrorism charges

Sonko had been charged with recruiting unknown persons to participate in terrorism.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK raises concerns over closure of Directline Assurance company

According to the society’s presidentFaith Odhiambo, the termination of workers’ contracts without notice goes against the employment act.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Power embarks on Update Token Metre Yako ahead of Aug deadline

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Kenya Power is set to send prepaid customers reset and update codes to upgrade token devices to new vending...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi County Govt to receive largest allocation of Equitable Share in 2024/2025 financial year

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 12 – The Nairobi County Government will receive the lion’s share of the Sh400 billion to be shared among counties. This...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Questions raised how Kisii University was allocated highest KCSE cohort despite insufficient capacity

NAIROBI, Kenya June 11- Members of Parliament have commenced investigations on student placement in various universities as certain higher learning institutions received huge enrollment...

7 hours ago