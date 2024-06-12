EACC boss Mbarak meets with FBI Director Christopher Wray

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer Twalim Mbarak on Tuesday hosted the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Christopher Wray in his office at Integrity Centre.

In a statement Mbarak stated that the meeting with the FBI Director explored collaboration on various areas including ways of leveraging on exchange of information to support tracing and recovery of corruptly acquired assets stashed abroad.

“Today marks a major milestone as we seek to deepen our partnership and explore areas of cooperation. With technical support from the FBI, the Commission will have a greater impact in investigating high impact cases and robustly pursue recovery of corruptly acquired assets and unexplained wealth,” Mbarak said.

The meeting also focused on effective modern law enforcement, including countering transnational corruption and economic crimes.

FBI Director Wray stated that the Federal Bureau of Investigation agreed to enhance its support to the Commission through training and acquisition of modern investigative tools and equipment.

“I had a productive meeting with EACC CEO Mbarak and his team at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission about their important work combating corruption and promoting accountability. The FBI will continue to look for ways to strengthen our partnership and support EACC efforts to safeguard the rule of law and ensure public confidence in institutions,” he stated.

The FBI Director who was on a technical and operational working visit to Kenya was accompanied to the Commission’s headquarters by a high-level delegation from the FBI and the American Embassy in Nairobi.

EACC continues to enjoy a long standing history of cooperation with the FBI which has seen the Commission investigators benefit from various specialized Trainings on undercover operations, trade craft and modern techniques in investigation of complex financial, economic crimes, corruption cases and recovery of corruptly acquired and unexplained wealth.

About The Author