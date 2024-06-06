Duale reaffirms Kenya’s commitment to ethical use of AI in military operations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, June 6 – Kenya has reiterated its commitment to ethical practices in using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in military operations.

Defense Cabinet Secretary made the assurance Thursday during the second day of the Africa Regional Workshop on the Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence in the Military Domain (REAIM) in Nairobi.

Duale’s comments comes at a time when militaries around the world are integrating AI in security operations

“Kenya is dedicated to using AI in the military ethically and responsibly to promote peace, security, and stability in Africa and globally,” Duale said.

The workshop, a collaboration between Kenya, the Netherlands, and South Korea, brought together 14 African nations to discuss AI’s risks, opportunities and ethical use in the military.

Duale stated that the workshop marks a significant step in regional cooperation on military technology.

Partners present included H.E. Won Ik Lee, Head of the (REAIM) 2024 Preparatory Team, Ministry of Foreign Affairs-Republic of Korea and Jeroen van de Vlugt, Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the Netherlands Ministry of Defence and Major General William Shume, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research, Innovation & Security Studies, NDU-K, who was part of the organizing team.

The countries represented included, Cameroon, Burundi, Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Namibia, South Africa, Rwanda, Uganda, Senegal and Mali.

