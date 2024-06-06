Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Defence CS Aden Duale.

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale reaffirms Kenya’s commitment to ethical use of AI in military operations

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, June 6 – Kenya has reiterated its commitment to ethical practices in using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in military operations.

Defense Cabinet Secretary made the assurance Thursday during the second day of the Africa Regional Workshop on the Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence in the Military Domain (REAIM) in Nairobi.

Duale’s comments comes at a time when militaries around the world are integrating AI in security operations

“Kenya is dedicated to using AI in the military ethically and responsibly to promote peace, security, and stability in Africa and globally,” Duale said.

The workshop, a collaboration between Kenya, the Netherlands, and South Korea, brought together 14 African nations to discuss AI’s risks, opportunities and ethical use in the military.

Duale stated that the workshop marks a significant step in regional cooperation on military technology.

Partners present included H.E. Won Ik Lee, Head of the (REAIM) 2024 Preparatory Team, Ministry of Foreign Affairs-Republic of Korea and Jeroen van de Vlugt, Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the Netherlands Ministry of Defence and Major General William Shume, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research, Innovation & Security Studies, NDU-K, who was part of the organizing team.

The countries represented included, Cameroon, Burundi, Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Namibia, South Africa, Rwanda, Uganda, Senegal and Mali.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

54pc of Kenyans aware of Finance Bill, Infotrak study shows

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – 54 percent of Kenyans across the country are familiar with the of the Finance Bill 2024 according to a...

6 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

63pc of Kenyans feel country going in the wrong direction

The research showed that Kenyans want transport, infrastructure and roads to be looked into

32 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police reforms to cost Sh108bn in 4 years: PS Omollo

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said Thursday when he met development partners that the successful realisation of the reforms hinges on collaboration between the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans least bothered about public participation – Infotrak

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6 – Kenyans are least bothered about public participation, with a recent survey by Infrotrak projecting interest at 3 percent. According...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Endometriosis tormented her every month – and killed her aged 38

Mary Njambi Koikai, better known as Jahmby Koikai, dedicated most of her short life to telling her fellow Kenyans about the debilitating condition of...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Half of Maraga Taskforce recommendations implemented: Govt

PS Omollo disclosed the ministry had fully implemented 51 per cent of the 598 recommendations (51 per cent) presented by Justice Maraga in November...

4 hours ago

County News

Gakuya says ‘capable’ of taking on Sakaja days after thretening UDA defection

The lawmaker claimed he had solid support in twelve out of seventeen constituencies making up Nairobi's delegates and that President William Ruto, the Party...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Public Service Commission names Paul Famba as CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has named Paul Famba as Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term from August...

24 hours ago