Duale preaches Ruto-backed unity message in Kikuyu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 — Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has urged leaders in the country to advocate for national unity and shun divisive politics amid a heated debate on the proposal for a “one-man, one-shilling” revenue sharing formula.

Duale emphasized Friday that political leaders should draw lessons from past experiences, noting that Kenya has suffered significantly from tribal divisions.

He urged leaders not to drag Kenyans down a similar path again, warning that it poses a threat to the country’s prosperity.

“I continue to reiterate that Kenya has suffered greatly from tribalism, and it’s time every leader preached national unity. Only through unity can President William Ruto work effectively to realize the Kenyan Dream,” he said.

CS Duale was speaking as the chief guest at a fundraiser at Gichuru Memorial Secondary School in Gikambura, Kikuyu Constituency, hosted by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa.

The Majority Leader is among youthful lawmakers in the ruling UDA party who have labeled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s mobilisation efforts in central region, and his support for the formula backed by the Limuru caucus of leaders from the region, as tribal.

The event aimed at raising funds for the school’s development brought together several dignitaries and local leaders.

During the event, several leaders voiced their opposition to the proposed “one-man, one-shilling” agenda, advocating instead for alternative formulas that ensure equitable distribution of resources across the country.

They argued that there are better ways to guarantee equitable resource distribution without resorting to divisive politics.

chung’wa underscored the need for policies that foster inclusivity rather than division.

Notable attendees at the event included Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro and President Ruto’s aide Faruk Kibet.

