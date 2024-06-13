Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP terminates criminal case against Kakamega Deputy governor Ayub Savula

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has terminated the criminal case against Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula and 23 others saying the contractual agreement with Ministry of Information was valid.

Prosecuting counsel Wisley Nyamache told Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina that the ODPP did not wish to proceed with the criminal case against Savula and his co-accused.

Nyamache told the court that the contractual agreement were the stratum of the Criminal case brought against Savula and the co-accused.

The prosecutor told the trial magistrate that the superior court made a further finding that the government should pay Savula and his company a sum of Sh58 million for breach of contract.

The prosecutor further said that the DPP has directed the DCI to investigate and bring to book people behind the death of Jennifer Wambua who passed on after giving evidence in the criminal case against Savula.

The deceased was a Prosecution witness number five and she passed on 5tb April 2023.

Savula case has taken six years since he was charged.

The trial magistrate reserved his ruling as whether he will uphold the application by the DPP to terminate the criminal case.

He will deliver his ruling on 1st July 2024.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

JOHN OSORO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Police to detain activist Okang’a for 5 days as probe on false information publication is completed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Police have been allowed to detain activist Nuru Okang’a for five day to enable them complete investigations into allegations...

21 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Saudi suthorities extend deadline for Stephen Munyakho’s execution to Nov 26

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Saudi Arabia authorities have extended the deadline for the execution of Kenyan Stephen Munyakho to November 26 amid talks...

38 mins ago

Featured

PICTURE STORY: A Glimpse into the Tsavo National Parks

Tsavo is made up of two separate parks, Tsavo East National Park and Tsavo West National Park. Tsavo East is the larger of the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru in Nigeria for Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Democracy Dialogue

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Retired president Uhuru Kenyatta is in Nigeria’s Benin city where he is set to take part in the annual Goodluck...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KICC endorses govt initiative to establish Kenya as leading MICE destination

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – In a significant boost to the country’s economic strategy, the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) has endorsed the government’s...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Airways to lead Sustainable Aviation Fuel Initiative in Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Kenya Airways (KQ) has been chosen as the only African airline to spearhead the International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Dormitory housing 80 students at Highway Secondary school razed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – A dormitory housing more than 80 students was Wednesday night burnt down in a fire incident at the Highway...

4 hours ago

CITY HALL

Sakaja breaches Sh12.1bn revenue record set by Kidero City Hall

Nairobi Revenue Office surpassed the record at 12.30pm on Wednesday when revenues sailed past the Kidero-era milestone.

4 hours ago