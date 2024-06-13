DPP terminates criminal case against Kakamega Deputy governor Ayub Savula

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has terminated the criminal case against Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula and 23 others saying the contractual agreement with Ministry of Information was valid.

Prosecuting counsel Wisley Nyamache told Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina that the ODPP did not wish to proceed with the criminal case against Savula and his co-accused.

Nyamache told the court that the contractual agreement were the stratum of the Criminal case brought against Savula and the co-accused.

The prosecutor told the trial magistrate that the superior court made a further finding that the government should pay Savula and his company a sum of Sh58 million for breach of contract.

The prosecutor further said that the DPP has directed the DCI to investigate and bring to book people behind the death of Jennifer Wambua who passed on after giving evidence in the criminal case against Savula.

The deceased was a Prosecution witness number five and she passed on 5tb April 2023.

Savula case has taken six years since he was charged.

The trial magistrate reserved his ruling as whether he will uphold the application by the DPP to terminate the criminal case.

He will deliver his ruling on 1st July 2024.

