Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP closes arguments in 2018 Sharon Otieno murder case against Obado

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has closed its arguments in the 2018 Sharpon Otieno murder case against former Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

This is after the prosecution presented 42 witnesses in the case where he is charged together with his two former assistants Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero.

It further told trial Judge Cecilia Githua that it will not call more witnesses after the investigating officer gave his evidence.

Obado, Oyamo and Obiero were charged with the murder of former Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

he was found murdered and his body dumped in a forest in Uriri.

She had 7-month old unborn baby.

The defense Counsels led by Senior Counsel Kioko Kilukumi told the court that they need more time to file their written submissions to enable a decision to be made on whether the accused have a case to answer and subsequently put on their own defense.

The Judge directed the matter be mentioned virtually on June 20 for directions.

About The Author

JOHN OSORO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

UK announces Sh82mn donation to Kenya to improve green infrastructure

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – The United Kingdom has announced a Sh82 million funding to improve green infrastructure initiatives with Kenya. The announcement was...

10 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

At least 4 people killed in early morning accident on Moyale – Marsabit road

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – At least four people were killed after the driver of a 60-passenger bus traveling from Moyale to Marsabit lost...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former US President Obama to visit Kenya next year

Obama will help the government set up a leadership school at the University of Nairobi.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Lawmakers Criticize new University Funding model

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – Members of Parliament have raised concerns about the new university funding model, arguing that it may prevent students from...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto arrives in Italy for G7 summit

ITALY, Jun 14 – President William Ruto has arrived in Apulia, Italy for G7 meeting, joining Joe Biden and Pope Francis, who is listed...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK condemns shooting incident at Makadara Law Courts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – The Law Society of Kenya says it will engage Chief Justice Martha Koome in developing strategies to safeguard the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru says education crucial to Africa’s development

NIGERIA, June 14 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has underscored the vital role of education in Africa’s development, advocating for substantial investments in education...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Super Petrol price decrease by Sh3 in latest EPRA review

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – The price of Super Petrol has decreased by Sh3 in the latest review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory...

4 hours ago