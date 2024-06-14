Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua says measures against illicit brew have borne fruit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says implementation of tough measures to curb illicit brews, drugs and substances has borne fruit as thousands of youths have been saved from the vices. 

Speaking on Friday during a follow-up meeting to check on the progress of the measures at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, the Deputy President said the whole-of-government approach has been instrumental in the enforcement of the measures. 

“We have done quite well. I want to commend everyone for the action they have taken to boost the Government’s efforts. There has been a lot of cooperation from the respective agencies and law enforcement agencies,” he said. 

The Deputy President said reports from various parts of the country indicated that sale of the poisonous drinks has dropped, promising intensification of the measures to rid the country of the menace. 

“Things are much better now. We will continue with the engagement to review the progress we are making in this fight,” he added. 

The comprehensive 25 measures have been rolled out since the beginning of March and are aimed at boosting the ongoing campaign against the vices being spearheaded by the Deputy President.


