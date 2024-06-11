DP Gachagua hosts 11-year-old Poet Princess of Nakuru for breakfast, Promises to pay her school fees

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his Spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi at the Official Residence in Karen, on Tuesday hosted Princess Angel, the 11-year-old girl who boldly recited a poem during the Akurinu National Prayers Conference at Nakuru High School, Nakuru County on Sunday last week.



The Deputy President described Princess Angel as gifted, saying he will take care of her education to achieve her career dream.



“We cant allow that talent to go to waste. We have secured an admission at Utawala Academy; she will join immediately,” the Deputy President said.



Gachagua said identifying, and supporting talent to fruition is important in uplifting those at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid.



The young, elated youngster appreciated the kind gesture of the Deputy President in hosting her alongside her mother, Ann Kariuki, for the breakfast and offering to support her education.



“I am very excited meeting Riggy G. I had longed for moment. I say, thank you Deputy President for identifying my talent. I promise to work hard and become a heavyweight lawyer, Nisaidie watoto walio na talanta lakininhawana uwezo wa kuziendeleza (to support young talent from underprivileged backgrounds),” Angel said.



Angel encouraged other children to come out and showcase their talent, as that may propel them to their destiny.



The mother expressed deep gratitude to the Deputy President and his Spouse for hosting them, saying the visit to the Residence is a dream coming true.



“Angel is very sharp. She has asked me to work with her in drafting the poem on the President and his Deputy. Within minutes, she had perfected and mastered it. My input was negligible; she led the process. I am grateful the Deputy President has offered to help us,” she said.



Angel stole the show ik. Sunday by profusely reciting a poem during the church event, which was attended by President Ruto, his Deputy Gachagua, Nakuru Governor Susana Kihika, among other prominent politicians and the Akurinu faithful.

