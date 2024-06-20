Dozens arrested during anti-Finance Bill Protests In Nairobi, Major Towns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Dozens of protesters were arrested during Thursday’s anti-finance bill protests across the country that left over 200 others injured.

Despite the protests, the controversial Finance Bill 2024 passed its second reading in the National Assembly on Thursday, with 204 votes in favor and 115 against. The result has angered many Kenyans, particularly the youth, who have been protesting since Tuesday and have vowed to continue in the coming days

A joint statement by the Law Society of Kenya, Kenya Medical Association, Defenders Coalition, Independent Medical Legal Unit and Amnesty International condemned police brutality saying most of the protesters were arrested in the capital Nairobi, Garissa, Kisumu, Vihiga, Narok, Uasin Gishu and Nakuru.

According to the statement, the peaceful demonstrations took place across 19 counties but turned violent when police resorted to use of force. Dozens were injured and others arrested during protests by GenZs against the Finance Bill 2024 on June 20, 2024.

“We commend the several thousands of protesters, many of whom are youthful, for picketing peacefully, exhibiting restraint and decorum despite provocation by the police who used tear gas as well as water cannons in the capital,” they said.

The organizations reported five casualties from rubber bullet injuries, police tear gas canisters, and batons. Six people were hit by cars while running away from police officers.

Monitoring teams observed bystanders and businesspeople standing in solidarity with the protesters by sharing water and food and tending to those requiring medical assistance throughout the day. Thousands of Gen Z demonstrators were on the streets in June 2024 to protest against punitiive measures in the Finance Bill.

The LSK, Amnesty International, and other groups urged the National Police Service to desist from using excessive force, intimidation, and arbitrary and unlawful arrests of Kenyans. They advised all protest organizers, protesters, and the public to report incidents and continue using their helplines.

The second phase of anti-Finance Bill demonstrations was aimed to pressure legislators to reject the proposed Bill, which they describe as punitive but which eventually sailed through.

The protests saw demonstrators engaging in running battles with security agents throughout the day, extending well into the night. By 8 pm, smoke was visible in parts of the city, and vehicles avoided active protest areas, leaving many travellers stranded. Thousands of Gen Z demonstrators were on the streets in June 2024 to protest against punitiive measures in the Finance Bill.

Throughout the day, relentless protesters made several attempts to breach police defenses to access Parliament but were unsuccessful. In Nairobi’s Wabera Street, they engaged police for hours without backing down. Water cannons were deployed to disperse the protesters, but they continually regrouped and resumed their demonstrations.

As the police ran out of tear gas and water, they decided to change their tactics, allowing the protesters to air their views. When asked about their motivations, many protesters expressed their desire for a better future and criticized the government for ignoring their voices and oppressing them.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This administration has made life difficult for some of us. It has ignored our voices and continues to oppress us without care,” a protester told Capital News. The demonstrators vowed not to relent in their fight for their rights, chanting, “We will not stop. We will soldier on.”

Unlike Tuesday, when police arrested hundreds of protesters and appeared to use excessive force, they exercised more restraint during Thursday’s protests. However, as the evening wore on and protesters continued their push to “Occupy Parliament,” Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome issued a statement saying the National Police Service (NPS) would not allow them to access critical government buildings. Dozens were injured during protests by GenZs against the Finance Bill 2024 on June 20, 2024.

“With utmost respect to the provisions of Article 37 of the Constitution stipulating the right of citizens to assemble, demonstrate, and picket, the Service will neither condone nor approve efforts by demonstrators to either occupy critical government infrastructure including Parliament Buildings, or disrupt the ongoing Parliamentary proceedings,” IG Koome said.

About The Author