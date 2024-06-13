Dormitory housing 80 students at Highway Secondary school razed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – A dormitory housing more than 80 students was Wednesday night burnt down in a fire incident at the Highway Secondary, Nairobi.

According to Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei, no injuries were recorded during the Wednesday night incident.

“The biggest dormitory at the school was burnt down. We suspect arson but investigations are ongoing to get more information,” he said.

He added that the fire brigade from Nairobi County arrived at the scene and joined in efforts to contain the spread.

He stated that the affected students were moved to a different location for accommodation.

Police and other experts visited the school on Thursday as part of the probe into the incident.

The management also held a meeting to discuss the way forward as the investigations go on.

