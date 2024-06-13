Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Dormitory housing 80 students at Highway Secondary school razed

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – A dormitory housing more than 80 students was Wednesday night burnt down in a fire incident at the Highway Secondary, Nairobi.

According to Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei, no injuries were recorded during the Wednesday night incident.

“The biggest dormitory at the school was burnt down. We suspect arson but investigations are ongoing to get more information,” he said.

He added that the fire brigade from Nairobi County arrived at the scene and joined in efforts to contain the spread.

He stated that the affected students were moved to a different location for accommodation.

Police and other experts visited the school on Thursday as part of the probe into the incident.

The management also held a meeting to discuss the way forward as the investigations go on.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

CITY HALL

Sakaja breaches Sh12.1bn revenue record set by Kidero City Hall

Nairobi Revenue Office surpassed the record at 12.30pm on Wednesday when revenues sailed past the Kidero-era milestone.

49 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ichungwah: Reason why Gachagua was denied military aircrafts

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – In a surprising turn of events, it has emerged that the Ministry of Defence, under the leadership of Cabinet...

56 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Shame and disgrace’ MPs hit out at Gachagua for boarding plane carrying own luggage

NAIROBI, Kenya June 13 – The perceived simmering conflict between President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua over differing opinions on Kenya Kwanza...

1 hour ago

County News

Taita Taveta launches Sh2mn roadside tree planting covering 275km

The initiative funded through Financing Locally Led Climate Action (FLLoCA) domiciled in the National Treasury has identified the Kassod tree, locally known as mlezenyi,...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Several people trapped after 4-storey building collapses in Mathare

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 12 – A search an rescue is currently underway for five people believed to have been trapped after a four-storey building...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt intensifying fight against against counterfeit medicine, Gachagua says

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 12 – The Government is intensifying the fight against the sale of fake and counterfeit medicines to rid the country of...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua urges pharmacists to work with govt to root out unlicensed members

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 12 – Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has urged pharmacists in Kenya to work with the government to root out unlicensed members...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio, Kenya Kwanza MPs lash out at Kahiga over ‘reckless remarks’

Ichung'wah castigated Kahiga for trying to influence lawmakers to throw out the bill based on falsehoods.

18 hours ago