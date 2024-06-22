Connect with us

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Don’t get intimidated by the protestors: Cheruiyot tells MPs

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Jun 22 — Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot has blasted Members of the Parliament who voted against the Finance Bill 2024 accusing them of attempting to sink the country into financial distress.

Speaking in Kericho on Saturday, Cheruiyot lauded the MPs who voted for the Bill saying the demonstrations going on in the country should not intimidate them.

He said the MPs backing the Bill are laying a solid foundation so that the nation may take control of its own destiny free of debt distress.

“So the Kenya Kwanza MPs who voted yes on the Bill, do not be intimidated, you voted for the future of this country so that the young people will not battle with debt the way we are battling now,” he said.

The Finance Bill 2024 passed the second reading in the National Assembly Thursday amid street protests in Nairobi and other major towns.

The Bill sailed through with 204 votes in favour and 115 against.

The Bill, which has been a subject of intense debate and public outcry, aims to introduce new tax measures to raise additional revenue for the government’s budget.

The tax proposals have however proven unpopular with those protesting against the Bill terming the revenue-raising measures punitive.

Violent clash

In Nairobi, demonstrators, mainly the GenZ’s took to the streets to voice their opposition to the bill, resulting in violent clashes with the police. Protesters accused the police of using excessive force, including tear gas and water cannons, to disperse the crowds.

President William Ruto who spoke in Garissa Thursday urged lawmakers to pass the Bill without further delays.

“Passing the Finance Bill is crucial to securing employment for our intern teachers and doctors, and to finance the school feeding program,” President Ruto said.

As the Bill proceeds to the next stage of the legislative process, the opposition coalition, Azimio La Umoja, has vowed to continue its efforts to challenge the proposed tax measures.

They argue that the Bill disproportionately affects the poor and fails to address the root causes of Kenya’s economic challenges.

