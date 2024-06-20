Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Don’t come home if you vote yes for the Finance Bill, protesters tell Kisii MPs

Published

KISII, Kenya, Jun 20 – As anti-Finance Bill protests rocked the country on Thursday, Kisii town was not left behind as hundreds of Gen-Zs took into the streets.

Protesters who largely constituted of the University and college students marched from Mwembe estate to Daraja Moja, Central police station town center and ended up at Kisii referral Hospital.

The youth who carried placards chanted for the rejection of the finance bill and castigated the Kenya Kwanza government.

They also called members of parliament from the region to reject the bill warning them if they participate in passing the bill they should not return to the county.

“Osoro we are warning you, if you pass the bill, stay in Nairobi, don’t come home because we don’t have business with you,” a protester stated.

The protest went on successfully as the police patrolled and gave security to the protestants.

