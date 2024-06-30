DCI confirms arrest of ex-MP Alfred Keter; to be produced in court

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 30 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has confirmed the arrest of former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin said Keter is under investigation and will be produced in court.

Keter was on Sunday picked up by police in a dramatic scene outside Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, causing uproar.

Videos circulating on social media show police officers forcing Keter out of his black Landcruiser V8 just as he was leaving the church.

At least four police officers are seen bundling him into an unmarked vehicle with sirens, while curious onlookers watched and recorded the event.

Keter, along with his wife and children, were heard screaming as he was taken away. “Abducted, headed to unknown destination,” Keter tweeted moments later.

Police Headquarters has not commented on the arrest which adds to numerous in the past week following anti-budget protests.

Keter, a vocal critic of President William Ruto’s regime, has been actively supporting the Anti-Finance Bill protests led by the young generation.

Sunday’s arrest took place even as more than 500 young people marched in the streets of Nairobi to Jeevanjee Gardens in honour of more than 20 people killed in last week’s protests.

