Day Schools Adjust Half-Term Break To Start Tuesday Amid Protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 –Several day schools in Nairobi have decided to start the half-term break from Tuesday rather than Wednesday, due to the planned protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

Several parents have confirmed receiving Notices have advising them to keep their children at home for safety as tensions continue to rise since last week’s demonstrations.

Rising Tensions and Planned Protests

The protests, largely driven by Generation Z, have escalated from initial outcries on TikTok to widespread street demonstrations. These protests have reached various social spaces, including nightclubs, as young Kenyans express their opposition to the Finance Bill.

The protests are expected to continue throughout the week, with organized efforts on social media platforms such as X Spaces building a massive movement. Reports have surfaced alleging that authorities have kidnapped several influencers active on these platforms.

Seven Days of Rage: A New Phase of Protests

Kenya’s Generation Z is set to express their determination in opposing the Finance Bill 2024 with a new series of demonstrations planned for the entire week. From hashtags like #OccupyParliament to #OccupyStateHouse and #JusticeForRex, the youth have maintained a dynamic online presence. The latest hashtag, #TotalShutdown, underscores their commitment to ongoing protests.

A widely shared poster on social media reveals plans for a seven-day protest to show solidarity for their slain colleague, Rex, and to push the government to reject the Finance Bill, which recently passed its second reading. Dubbed ‘7 Days of Rage,’ the demonstrations also aim to warn Members of Parliament who supported the Bill against their constituents’ wishes and to urge investigations into police brutality against protesters.

Day-by-Day Protest Plans

Monday: A “courtesy call” to MPs who supported the Bill, urging constituents to boycott businesses affiliated with them and to collect signatures for their recall.

Tuesday: The second #OccupyParliament protest, with a warning of a ‘Total Shutdown’ of the country through a nationwide strike. “Gen Zs are granting all hard-working Kenyans a day off. Parents, keep your children at home in solidarity,” states the notice.

Wednesday: A call to action demanding justice for Rex’s death. Protesters are expected to visit the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) offices and the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome.

Thursday: The climax of the protests, where Gen Zs plan to block main roads leading to Nairobi and march to State House under the slogan #OccupyStateHouse. This is the day President William Ruto is expected to sign the Finance Bill into law. Gen Zs declare they will be there to “witness Ruto sign our lives into slavery.”

Unity and Determination

The youth’s protests are marked by their unity and resolve, utilizing both social media and physical demonstrations to voice their opposition. Their actions highlight the significant role Generation Z is playing in shaping the political landscape and defending the Constitution.

Viona Nyambura, a protester, expressed her pride in being Kenyan and her sense of purpose in participating in the protest. “Today was different. It didn’t feel like a normal routine, and we felt the togetherness of Kenyans as we joined hands in chanting against the Finance Bill,” she said.

