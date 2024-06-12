CS Malonza urges Taita Taveta County to leverage on its rich resources to change livelihoods

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – East African Community, ASALs and Regional Development CS Peninah Malonza has urged the people and the County Government of Taita Taveta to take advantage of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) to uplift the socio-economic welfare of the area.

CS Malonza said the area was heavily endowed with minerals, ranches and wildlife that can be utilized to transform the lives of local people and Kenya at large.

Speaking when she paid a courtesy call on Governor Andrew Mwadime and the Taita Taveta County Commissioner Josephine Onunga in their offices, Ms Malonza emphasized that through cooperation between the National Government, the County Government, the private sector and the general public, the county can harness it’s resources and combat the high poverty levels and food insecurity in the county.

She said the Government had initiated a feedlot development project across 31 arid and semi arid counties in Kenya adding that Taita Taveta could use utilize her 30 ranches to benefit from the feedlots project.

“The Government will establish 490 feedlots in select arid and semi arid counties in Kenya and identify ranches to grow pasture with a view to fatten goats and cattle for sale in Middle East and Singapore. It will also provide veterinary services to the areas “, said CS Malonza.

Gov Mwadime welcomed the Government initiatives saying Taita Taveta County was willing to undertake the initiatives as planned under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Gov Mwadime asked the Government to construct a huge dam at Dembwa Gorge saying the waters could be used to stop flooding in Voi Sub County and for irrigation to grow food for areas frequently struck by famine in the county.

He added that there were also vast opportunities in ranching, wildlife conservation, tourism and mining and invited investors to take advantage of the existing opportunities.

The CS later officially opened the Fourth Medium Term Plan (2023-2027) sensitization forum in Voi town where he read President William Ruto’s speech.

Later, the CS travelled to Kitui to preside over a similar forum.

